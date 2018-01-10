Investment changes yield dividends for Madison County

A collaboration between two Madison County elected officials from opposite sides of the political aisle is paying off for the county’s investment income.

Since the County Board appointed him in December 2016, Treasurer Chris Slusser has implemented changes in the management of the $149 million investment portfolio that are projected to increase investment income from about $1 million in fiscal year 2016 to $2.3 million by the end of the current fiscal year on Nov. 30, 2018. At the end of fiscal year 2017, income increased to about $1.4 million.

Slusser, a former investment adviser, evaluated the portfolio and determined it was missing yield opportunities because of a lack of diversification, below-market rates on money markets, and a passive management approach.

“The inflation rate was higher than the return we were getting on our portfolio,” he said.

In response, Slusser is deploying a bond laddering technique, which aims to reduce interest rate risk by holding long- and short-term bonds. As bonds mature, proceeds are reinvested into longer-term bonds at the prevailing interest rate.

“Some years, we may miss out just a little bit; some years, we may come out way ahead, but overall it’s a very sound strategy,” Slusser said.

He diversified the portfolio to include at least one-third municipal bonds, up to one-third in federal agency bonds, and the rest in certificates of deposit, money market accounts and treasuries. The county is legally prohibited from buying riskier investments like stocks or mutual funds.

Negotiations with banks resulted in increasing the interest rate on money market accounts to an average of about 1 percent, a 60 percent increase. Buying smaller bonds with higher interest rates also is producing positive results.

Before he implemented the strategy, he worked with Auditor Rick Faccin to determine cash flow needs and projected future requirements. This allowed the two elected officials to determine the portfolio’s liquidity level.

“He’s a Democrat, I’m a Republican, but once we come to work we just don’t care about those kinds of things,” Slusser said. “Now our staffs work really well together and it’s a good working relationship.”

Faccin agreed cooperation has improved between the two offices.

“This is an example of people working together in government,” Faccin said. “We work well together, and I think the numbers would support that.”

The enhanced revenue will benefit county government, Faccin said.

“The revenue can be spent on enhanced services and in a lot of cases can keep taxes down,” he said.

Although it’s difficult to predict future interest rates, Slusser estimated once the bond laddering strategy is fully implemented, investment income by the end of 2019 could reach $4 million.

“I think it’s a really good thing for every department in the county that has any money tied up in investment portfolio,” he said. “We obviously want to get as much return for our investment as possible while still maintaining safety and liquidity.”

