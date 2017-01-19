"It’s a way of life"

ALTON — A quote describing one of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau’s honorees underscored the dedication of a loyal few in the community who give their commitment to tourism their all.

During the 13th annual Great Rivers Tourism Summit, held on Jan. 19 for the first time at the newly renovated Atrium Hotel and Conference Center, CVB President and CEO Brett Stawar emphasized the importance of tourism for the Riverbend area, as well as a continued effort to reach out to other area tourism organizations.

“We are proud to welcome Hamel, Ill., to our team of services at the CVB,” Stawar said. “Together we can accomplish more than working alone. Tourism really is a new diplomacy for us all.”

In 2016, the region saw a 3 percent increase in tourism revenue — $456 million for Madison, Jersey and Calhoun counties, of which Madison County generated more than $371 million. The CVB’s website also saw movement, with more than 1 million page views throughout the year.

The CVB continues to promote several annual events, including Restaurant Week and Kid’Cation, along with the introduction of Alton Craft Beer Week in 2016. The bureau also won four awards, including Best of Show, during the 2016 Illinois Governor’s Conference in Springfield, Ill.

Local hotel renovations and expansions also contributed to a rise in tourism dollars.

“We were up an astounding 1,944 overnight stays (175,664 total), which translates into an overall economic impact of $23.3 million, just from the city of Alton, Pere Marquette, Tara Pointe and Beall Mansion,” Stawar said.

The conference room boasted a capacity crowd of more than 220 guests, including assorted business owners, organization representatives and community leaders sharing breakfast and networking.

For the first time, the CVB recognized the area’s Local Legends, dedicated to recognizing the visionaries, entrepreneurs and artists who made an impact on the region in the last year.

Ben and Trudi Allen, The Loading Dock, Grafton

“(This) destination continues to evolve with multiple guesthouses, flea markets, special events, an ice-skating rink, and now even a bloody bucket bar,” Stawar said.

Ann Badasch, My Just Desserts, Alton

Badasch relocated her business to the historic Ryder building at 31 E. Broadway in 1989 and in the years since has created an iconic dessert destination for local residents and visitors alike.

Matt and Sara McGibany

“Matt brings the local music scene an authentic sound inspired by this place and the Mississippi River,” Stawar said. “Sara stands out as the fire behind the resurgence of Downtown Alton, and the two really exemplify the rising and continued culture of Alton, mixing mutual support and positivity for the future.”

Chad Nelson and Felicia Breen, Mississippi Mud Pottery

Nelson and Breen purchased the already 24-year-old ceramic and pottery shop 10 years ago and were recognized as part of the Illinois Made tourism campaign earlier this year.

“For them, it is not about making pottery, it’s about a way of life, about people, and about this community,” Stawar said.

This year’s guest speaker for the annual event was Feast Magazine Publisher Catherine Neville, who also presented the annual awards during the event.

“People love food, and people will travel for food, period, end of story,” Neville said. “Not only is the culinary industry a huge wedge of the employment pie in our area, it drives a huge amount of tax revenue, as well. Beyond the basic and important economic benefits of a large and healthy food industry, food pulls people in.

“Food defines the quality of the flavor of a city and a region. When a city has unique and high-quality restaurants and bars, people will go out of their way to visit.”

Annual awards were presented in seven areas:

• Best Festival — Rock the Hops, Drew and Hope Mader

• Best Group Tour Experience — Living History Tours, Michael and Lee Cox

• Best Innovative Project — Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trails, Zeke Jabusch

• Best Community Involvement in Tourism — Grafton volunteers Ed Hamburg, Rod Jackson, Mary Lillesve and Bonna Downey

• Best attraction — Aeries Winery and Brewhaus, Jeff and Sandy Lorton

• Partner of 2016 — Argosy Casino, General Manager Joelle Shearin and Marketing Director Michael Barker

• 2016 Volunteer of the Year — Larry Kulp

Kulp was recognized for his volunteer work involving CVB’s shuttle program for the last three years.

“When (Larry) heard about the program, he quickly volunteered his service to get the fleet in good working order, help recruit a fleet of drivers, (create) a checklist of safety and much more,” Neville said.

Stawar also recognized Stephanie Tate, who recently received a promotion at the CVB to marketing, communications and partnership director; and unveiled the 2017 Travel Guide, crediting designer Andrew Dobson and project coordinator Tate for its updated look.

