It’s all about the numbers

ALTON — There was no debate for or against the proposed budget and appropriation ordinance for fiscal year 2018 at a public hearing before the Alton City Council meeting June 14. When it came time for the aldermen to approve the resolution, however, there was much more to talk about.

While 5 of the City Council members voted in favor, 2 voted against the budget being presented to them. 3rd Ward Alderman Michael Velloff and 6th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Elliott both voted against it, noting their concern with some of the numbers.

Elliott explained in a phone interview on June 19 that there were “just too many big ifs” that are being relied upon to make the proposed budget work.

“And particularly during the leaner months each year, it is worrisome,” she said. “For example, we are proposing to sell lots next to the new railway station that would bring in an estimated $1 million toward the deficit we are facing, but what if they don’t sell?

“We are also depending on the sale of the cell tower for about $300,000 as well, but what if it doesn’t sell?” Elliott said. “I also thought the proposed increase in the administrative fees on the residents’ trash bills from $1 to $4 was too big of a jump — some people just can’t afford that.”

With a bachelor’s degree in accounting and her master of business administration, Elliott also has her 14 years as the city’s comptroller under both the Sandidge and Hoechst mayoral administrations to draw upon and give her a stronger background for analyzing the numbers.

However, despite these expressed concerns, the resolution regarding Budget and Appropriation Ordinance No. 7569, covering the fiscal year from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2018, was passed at the council meeting with a 5-2 vote.

The resolution proposing the increase in the administrative fees for refuse and garbage services was laid over.

In other council action, the aldermen unanimously approved to appoint Alton area attorney Patrick King as counsel to the Civil Service Commission. Unanimous approval was also given to reappoint Cindy Lolley to the Community Relations Commission, which led to a brief dialogue with community members present as to how people are selected to serve on the commission. Mayor Brant Walker, Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons and Community Relations Commission chair Peter Hough clarified the process.

An update on the Community Policing Plan was presented by consultant Steve Finkelstein and former police chief Dan Isom. After explaining each of the three phases in the planning process that were completed, Finkelstein noted that Alton is now at a point where a formalized 2- to 3-year plan needs to be implemented.

“There are two key questions to address now,” Finkelstein said. “What is the cost of doing it right? And what is the cost of not doing it?”

An inquiry from a community member prompted Simmons to clarify that the plan’s development is guided by the Community Relations Commission, an 11-member team drawn from within the city which is seeking to fill 2 open positions.

One other source of strong discussion among council members as well as among community members present was regarding the proposed resolution presented by 7th Ward Alderman David Boulds to establish a tax increment financing district for the extensive redevelopment project planned by Hull Property Group at Alton Square Mall. Boulds motioned, through a suspension of the rules, to approve the resolution. Velloff questioned the sensibility of supporting such a measure and asked for more details.

City corporation counselor Jim Schrempf further detailed the proposed resolution and its purpose, noting that the developer’s group Alton Mall LLC would bear any additional costs for the establishment of the TIF district. Schrempf said that “the city already has a check for $40,000 in hand from them.”

After an extensive dialogue, a vote was called for by Walker, resulting in 6 aldermen voting “yes” and the mayor adding his “yes” vote to the measure. Velloff was the sole “no” vote.

