It’s not always sunny in Alton

ALTON | A partnership between EBJJ LLC, Laborers’ International Union of North America and Morrissey Construction has plans to bring a new neighborhood known as Sunnybrook to Alton at 767 Washington Ave. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2019.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority awarded funding for the $10 million project, as announced in May.

As construction of the new development was announced, a heated debate got under way, primarily through social media, with most of those engaged in the dialogue expressing opposition to the development.

Mayor Brant Walker clarified his position in a statement distributed to reporters at the start of the June 13 Alton City Council meeting.

In the statement, Walker said, “I do not support the proposed Community of Sunnybrook development in its current form.

“When the project was first brought to my attention by representatives of EBJJ Inc. nearly two years ago, it did not align with my administration’s policy of promoting affordable single-family home ownership,” he stated. “Instead, the proposal included subsidized, multifamily rental housing.”

Only after initial concerns were addressed, Walker said he signed a memorandum of understanding in support of the project — with a stipulation that prospective residents would have the opportunity to purchase their residence, and with the deletion of all references to subsidized housing.

Walker said it was brought to his attention in May that the project’s IHDA application for tax credits included a proposal for subsidized housing. Walker said he called the IHDA’s executive director and withdrew his support for the project.

Majority owner Ed Hightower had noted previously, “The development will target entry-level Madison County workforce aimed at attracting employees in local logistics … as well as workers earning between $12 and $20 an hour, who are looking for a safe and vibrant family community.” In his released statement, Walker had also noted that low income, as defined by IHDA regulations, are people earning $12 to $20 per hour.

Following Walker’s announcement that he had withdrawn his support, developers issued a response.

“There is a lot of misinformation being circulated in the community and on Facebook regarding this project,” Andrew Carruthers, an attorney and spokesperson for the group, said. “This development will not be government-owned or -operated. The ownership will be 100 percent private, comprised of longtime area resident Ed Hightower, longtime area business Morrissey Construction Company, and the highly respected and experienced Laborers’ Home Development Corporation, an affiliate of Laborers’ International Union of North America, of which many people in the Alton community are members. There will be no publicly owned housing units or public ownership of this development.”

As for anticipated rents, Carruthers stated, “Residents will have to pay fixed rents no different than tenants in any other residential developments, ranging from $700 to over $1,000 monthly, which is in excess of rates charged by public housing authorities. Eleven of the 40 units will be assisted with rental vouchers that will limit rent payments based on family incomes, three of which will be set aside for veterans only. This has been part of the plan from the beginning, so we do not understand the sudden expression of surprise from the mayor.

“All of the tenants will be screened by the Laborers’ management team, not a government agency,” Carruthers added. “The project will also give ownership opportunities to tenants in good standing after the financing compliance period has lapsed. So while this will begin as leased residential units, within a number of years it is anticipated there will be as many owners as renters in this development.”

Turning to the mayor’s comments, Carruthers said, “The mayor signed a memorandum of understanding and at least two letters fully supporting the project.”

“Clear representations of support were made by the mayor from the time of the execution of the memorandum of understanding on June 15, 2017, through a meeting on Monday night (June 11) at City Hall,” Carruthers said. “It was for this reason that Ed Hightower did not give his planned presentation to the committee, given the mayor’s reported continued support. Yet, on Thursday of this week a statement was released by the mayor in which he reversed himself, allegedly based on information he received back in May. I find it odd that, in just three days, the mayor can go from fully supportive … to being against the project based on information that he has been sitting on for a month.

“At present, the development is 100 percent compliant with the terms of the MOU and what has been discussed with the city over the past year,” Carruthers added. “It is unclear what has suddenly caused the mayor to change his position.”

As for the project’s future, Carruthers said the development group plans to continue moving forward.

“There is clearly a need for a residential development like this in Alton, for people earning between $12 and $20 per hour looking to improve their living conditions with the opportunity to become homeowners. Over 900 people working in the enterprise zone live in the Alton area and comprise the workforce that we believe will be the future residents of this development.

“The group looks forward to working with the city as we advance through the phases of the project,” Carruthers added. “We have a plan that complies with Alton’s zoning ordinances. If the mayor wants to continue providing input to the development team, or even to specify his sudden unspecified concern, he knows how to reach them and they are willing to meet.”

Walker statement

Due to some confusion created by recent media reports, Mayor Brant Walker released the following statement June 13 clarifying his position on the proposed Community of Sunnybrook development:

Contrary to recent media reports, I do not support the proposed Community of Sunnybrook development in its current form for the following reasons.

When the project was first brought to my attention by representatives of EBJJ Inc. nearly two years ago, it did not align with my administration’s policy of promoting affordable single-family home ownership. Instead, the proposal included subsidized, multi-family rental housing.

Following discussions between myself, city staff, and representatives of EBJJ Inc. to address my concerns with the original proposal for this project, I signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with EBJJ Inc. in support of the project. That MOU included a stipulation that prospective residents of the project would have the opportunity to purchase their residence after the 15-year tax compliance period, and it deleted all reference to subsidized housing within the project. Based on this MOU, I sent a letter of support for the project to the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) on behalf of EBJJ Inc.

Low income, as defined by IHDA regulations, are people earning between $12 and $20 per hour.

In May of this year, it was brought to my attention that the application to IHDA for tax credits for this project included a proposal for various forms of subsidized housing within the development. A copy of that application was never provided to the City of Alton and had to be obtained by city staff from IHDA through the Freedom of Information Act.

At that time, I called the Executive Director of IHDA and withdrew my support for the project because the information contained in the developers’ application for low-income housing tax credits did not align with the principles that were laid out in the MOU previously agreed to.

It has been, and will continue to be, my stated policy goal to promote the development of single-family homeownership over subsidized, multi-family rental housing. Alton is nearly 50 percent rental property and there is adequate affordable rental housing available. My administration, and the City Council, recently enacted a landlord licensing policy to ensure that rental property in our city is safe and does not diminish the property values of existing single-family homeowners.

Because the latest version of the proposal to develop the Community of Sunnybrook includes subsidized, multi-family rental units at the expense of affordable single-family homeownership, I cannot support it at this time.

Community of Sunnybrook development group statement

Following the announcement on Thursday by Alton Mayor Brant Walker that he has withdrawn his support for the proposed Sunnybrook Development, an attorney and spokesperson for the developers issued a press release in response to the Mayor and to address what he referred to as misinformation appearing in print and on social media about the project.

Andrew Carruthers, an attorney and spokesperson for the group, stated “There is a lot of misinformation being circulated in the community and on Facebook regarding this project. Let us be clear, this development will not be government-owned or -operated. The ownership will be 100 percent private, comprised of longtime area resident Ed Hightower, longtime area business Morrissey Construction Company, and the highly respected and experienced Laborers’ Home Development Corporation, an affiliate of Laborers’ International Union of North America of which many people in the Alton community are members. There will be no publicly owned housing units or public ownership of this development. Period.”

As for anticipated rents, Carruthers stated: “Residents will have to pay fixed rents no different than tenants in any other residential developments, ranging from $700 to over $1000 monthly, which is in excess of rates charged by public housing authorities. Eleven of the 40 units will be assisted with rental vouchers that will limit rent payments based on family incomes, three of which will be set aside for veterans only. This has been part of the plan from the beginning, so we do not understand the sudden expression of surprise from the Mayor.”

Regarding the tenants to be selected Carruthers added, “All of the tenants will be screened by the Laborers’ management team, not a government agency. The project will also give ownership opportunities to tenants in good standing after the financing compliance period has lapsed. So while this will begin as leased residential units, within a number of years it is anticipated there will be as many owners as renters in this development.”

Turning to the Mayor’s comments, Carruthers expressed disappointment. “The Mayor signed a Memorandum of Understanding and at least two letters fully supporting the project. In the Mayor’s own words ‘This project is directly in line with Alton’s growth and revitalization efforts … As Mayor of Alton, I affirm that the City strongly supports this project and the efforts of the development team. Our community wants a quality, affordable option for families and looks forward to partnering with this development team to make this a reality.’”

Carruthers added, “Clear representations of support were made by the Mayor from the time of the execution of the Memorandum of Understanding on June 15, 2017 (one year ago today) through a meeting on Monday night of this week at City Hall. At the meeting, one City official even stated ‘the Mayor wishes you success and good luck.’ It was for this reason that Ed Hightower did not give his planned presentation to the committee given the Mayor’s reported continued support. Yet, on Thursday of this week a statement was released by the Mayor in which he reversed himself, allegedly based on information he received back in May. I find it odd that, in just three days, the Mayor can go from fully supportive, wishing us good luck, to being against the project based on information that he has been sitting on for a month. At present, the development is 100 percent compliant with the terms of the MOU and what has been discussed with the City over the past year. It is unclear what has suddenly caused the Mayor to change his position. If there were some additional terms or restrictions the Mayor wanted in the MOU he should have suggested they be included in that document. After all, the MOU was prepared by the City.”

Carruthers also took issue with the Mayor’s reference to the group’s funding application and the rumor circulating that the Mayor was somehow misled. “The Mayor stated that a copy of the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) application was never provided to the City of Alton and they had to obtain it through a FOIA request. The City never asked for a copy of the application in the first place and the development group would have certainly been willing to provide it if requested. Regardless, the Mayor and the City have been advised throughout the process and provided input over the past year that led to several changes in the plans, including smaller building footprints, townhouses instead of all duplexes, longer setbacks to allow for more green space, and additional parking spaces.”

Carruthers added, “Despite involving the City from the beginning and the clear expressions of support throughout, the Mayor has flip-flopped on the project, presumably following complaints from residents operating on misinformation spread on social media and unwarranted fear. However, the most disappointing aspect of the Mayor’s sudden reversal is that he did not even bother to pick up the phone and personally notify the development group or give them an opportunity to address his still unspecified concern. Instead, the group had to learn about the Mayor’s change in position through his press release on Thursday. By his actions this week, Mayor Walker is telling potential developers seeking to do business in Alton that he will be enthusiastically supportive for over a year, cause you to invest time and money based on that support, and then pull the rug out from under you when everything is ready to go.”

As for the future of the project, Carruthers indicated the development group is moving forward. “There is clearly a need for a residential development like this in Alton, for people earning between $12 and $20 per hour looking to improve their living conditions with the opportunity to become homeowners. Over 900 people working in the enterprise zone live in the Alton area and comprise the workforce that we believe will be the future residents of this development. The group looks forward to working with the City as we advance through the phases of the project. We have a plan that complies with Alton’s zoning ordinances. If the Mayor wants to continue providing input to the development team, or even to specify his sudden unspecified concern, he knows how to reach them and they are willing to meet.”

June 15 letter from Mayor’s Office to Audra Hamernik of the Illinois Housing Development Authority

My administration and the City Council are writing to express our strong opposition and to withdraw the City of Alton's prior support for the Community of Sunnybrook development.

As the current details of this project have come into focus, we believe that this project fails to adhere to the vision we have worked to implement for Alton's long-term growth and revitalization. Our policy has been to encourage the revitalization of our neighborhoods through the development of single-family homeownership rather than multi-family rental units.

As you know, the Community of Sunnybrook Development is projected to be a multi-family, subsidized rental housing development. We recognize that adequate affordable rental housing is a necessary aspect of all community planning. However, there are currently in excess of 10 multi-family residential rental developments within Alton's city limits, as well as 249 units managed by the Alton Housing Authority at their four locations. Further, Alton has many privately owned rental properties. Most, if not all, of these rental units accept some form of subsidization.

The area proposed for Sunnybrook is adjacent to one of the most densely populated areas of Alton. There are literally an abundance of low- to moderate-income rental units already established in that immediate area with multiple vacancies always available for subsidized occupancy.

In fact, there is no shortage of affordable housing, there are approximately 2,600 rental units within the City of Alton. This means that our city is already approximately 50 percent rental, a percentage that is simply not sustainable in terms of creating long-term growth. Approximately 25 percent of housing within the City of Alton is considered multi-family.

Further, additional multi-family residential rental developments would depress the value of existing single-family homes and declining property values will reduce the city's revenue, forcing reductions to vital services including public safety.

In closing, we, the undersigned officials of the City of Alton, are opposing the proposed Community of Sunnybrook and ask that the IHDA board reconsider and rescind its decision to offer $1.9 million of HOME funding towards this project.Thank you for your time and consideration. Sincerely,

Mayor Brant Walker

Alderman Brian Campbell

Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee

Alderman Michael Velloff

Alderwoman Tammy Smith

Alderman Charlie Brake

Alderman Dave Boulds

Greg Caffey, Director of Development and Housing

Jason Simmons, Police Chief

Robert Barnhart, Public Works Director

R. Bernie Sebold, Fire Chief

See the letter here

EBJJ LLC and city of Alton memorandum of understanding

This Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") dated June 15, 2017, is entered into by and between the City of Alton ("City"), an Illinois municipal corporation and EBJJ, LLC ("Developer"), an Illinois limited liability company. The sole purpose of this MOU is to set forth the current intent of the parties with respect to the general terms and conditions of an affordable housing project. The parties hereto hereby agree to work cooperatively to develop and maintain the affordable housing project in accordance with the terms of this MOU.

RECITALS

WHEREAS, the Developer seeks to construct a 40-unit, affordable housing development known as the Community of Sunnybrook ("Project) within the city of Alton; and

WHEREAS, the Developer has received preliminary approval to submit a full application to the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to finance the construction of the Project; and

WHEREAS, the Developer has requested the City's support of the fonnal LIHTC application and desires to work cooperatively with the City to advance the Project; and

WHEREAS, the City supports the development of affordable housing consistent with the housing goals established in the City of Alton Comprehensive Plan;

NOW, THEREFORE, the City and Developer agree as follows:

TERMS

The parties have mutually agreed upon the following terms and conditions and acknowledge the City's support is contingent upon strict adherence to the following:

The Project shall include market-rate units in an effort to promote economically diverse neighborhoods. The number of market rate units shall be subject to final approval by the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

The Project shall be constructed in a manner which will allow for the sale of owner­ occupied units upon the completion of the 15-year LIHTC compliance period.

Tenants shall accrue an annual credit towards the purchase price of the unit which will be applied upon each individual sale after completion of the 15-year LIHTC compliance period.

The Project will employ on-site property management, site security features and restrictive covenants to preserve and maintain the quality of life for tenants and the surrounding neighborhood.

The City shall assist the Developer with the evaluation and selection of an on-site property management company.

Assuming successful completion of the Project, future phases of development shall be subject to further due diligence and negotiation between the City and Developer.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have executed and delivered this Memorandum as of the date first written above.

