It’s time to talk

Alton Square Mall took on a shade of purple the evening of March 30 as the Alton Police Department hosted its third annual domestic violence awareness walk, raising funds for the Oasis Women’s Center while talking openly and candidly about a subject considered taboo by many.

Purple was indeed the color of the evening, displayed throughout the mall in both décor and in the attire worn by the nearly 90 people in attendance. Attendees were there for a variety of reasons, but all were ready stand against what has, to some, become the status quo.

Coordinated by Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons along with many others from both the APD and the Oasis Women’s Center, the evening was kicked off first by a series of live vocal performance vignettes presented by the cast of the upcoming “The Addams Family” production at Marquette Catholic High School. Simmons spoke briefly before Alton’s 4th Ward alderwoman, Tammy Smith, shared thoughts and statistics on domestic violence.

Smith noted more than 13,000 children live in domestic violence situations, and that abusive and violent behaviors are learned. Children witnessing this kind of behavior are often left confused and frightened; they also often learn this is “normal” behavior among adults in relationships. Smith noted another sobering statistic — that a woman is beaten every 9 seconds in this country.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker solidified both Simmons’ and Smith’s sentiment regarding the need to break the cycle of abuse, and for speaking openly about the issue.

“Domestic violence is a very real issue; it transcends gender, race and economic divide,” Walker said.

Oasis Women’s Center Board Member Joanne Adams said more than 1,300 orders of protection are filed each year by battered women, many who struggle greatly to get to that brave point in breaking the cycle.

“We are grateful to the Alton Police Department for the work they do,” Adams said on behalf of the center. “We know it is unpleasant, and it is dangerous.”

Margarette Trushel, director of the Oasis Women’s Center, was unable to attend the walk event because of a schedule conflict, but she provided words of praise for the police department’s work with the center and in addressing domestic violence situations as a part of their job and beyond. Through a statement read by Adams, Trushel said, “I don’t know another police department in the state of Illinois that sponsors a domestic violence event like this.”

Simmons spoke candidly about the domestic violence issue, pointing out his candor and passion often get him “in trouble,” but he still moves forward with his message.

Simmons shared a reminder with the attendees of Godfrey’s own Blake Snyder, who was killed in the line of duty while answering a domestic violence call in his role as a St. Louis County police officer, leaving behind his wife and their 2-year-old son.

“In our country, over 10 million children witness domestic violence annually,” he said. “One in five high school-age girls have said that a boyfriend has threatened violence if they break up.”

Simmons said comments and behaviors shared by athletes, celebrities and other “famous people” further perpetuate the tragedies and the mentality behind domestic violence and abuse. Domestic violence is not physical abuse alone, but mental and emotional manipulation as well. Simmons said it is the adults in the room who must teach children from an early age to respect both men and women, despite what athletes and other famous people say or do.

“We, the thin blue line, need your support in doing this,” Simmons said. “We all need to talk openly about domestic violence, and it must first start in our own homes.”

Simmons made one final strongly emphatic comment before the walk began, saying “men of good moral character at any time do not say or even imply that it’s alright to assault or demean women.”

“Love should make you blush, not make you bruise,” he added.

After walkers took their 3/4-mile journey around Alton Square Mall’s upper level with a large banner display to lead their way, they returned to the lower level to hear the words from the event’s final speaker, Debbie Cox of Alton. She told the story of her sister, Julie Ann Bock, lost at the hands of her abuser on Jan. 9, 2011. Julie was just 42 when her ex-husband took her life, and later his own, leaving three children without their parents.

Cox said her sister’s marriage had lasted 13 years before Julie got brave enough to leave. She explained that, in retrospect, Julie stayed in the abusive relationship that long because “it was her way of protecting not only herself, but those around her too.” Throughout the 13 years, there were signs of the abuse, but Julie denied the abuse when confronted.

“In fact, one time, Julie had bruises on her neck,” Cox said. “When I asked her where they came from, she said it was from a visit to the dentist. Right then I knew something was wrong.”

Julie divorced her husband, Steve Henry, in October 2010. Soon after, she was starting to enjoy life again, as a grandmother and even dating again. She had met someone she really liked.

“She actually got to live for once,” Cox noted.

“We all thought Steve was out of her life, but Julie didn’t,” Cox said.

Cox said her sister would tell family members often that she was certain her ex-husband would take her life someday.

On the morning of Jan. 9, 2011, Steve broke into Julie’s home and shot both her and her boyfriend to death. He then went to his parents’ house and shot himself to death inside their shed.

Cox noted 3 to 4 million women are beaten by their husbands or boyfriends each year.

“There are 1,500 shelters in the U.S. for battered women,” she said. “If you are a victim, I urge you to seek them out. Or talk with your local law enforcement. Or any one of us. We are all here to help you, any time. Reach out, trust our officers, use our Oasis hotline. We need to stand together and fight together.”

In closing, Cox made one final comment: “The enemy doesn’t stand a chance when the victim decides to live.”

