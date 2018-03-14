Italian government honors SIUE instructor

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville non-credit Italian instructor, Barbara Klein, has received one of the Italian government’s highest honors, the Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy, for her work as president and founder of the Italian Film Festival USA, the largest festival dedicated to Italian film in the U.S.

“When I began a series of Italian films in St. Louis 13 years ago, I would never have imagined receiving this great honor,” Klein wrote in a prepared statement read during the award presentation at the Italian Cultural Institute in Chicago. “I accept it on behalf of the Italian Film Festival USA and the many volunteers who help organize the festival every year.

Klein is a longtime St. Louis area resident. She has been an adjunct staff member teaching non-credit Italian courses for the SIUE Office of Educational Outreach since 2005.

“I have taken courses from Barbara Klein for about 10 years, and she is a wonderful instructor,” said Jeremy Jewell, professor of psychology and graduate program director in the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior. “We are fortunate to have such a great leader in our midst. This accomplishment surely deserves recognition.”

Giuseppe Finocchiaro, consul general of Italy in Chicago, presented the award to Klein. The Order of the Star of Italy was established in 2011 and represents an honor on behalf of all those, Italians abroad or foreigners, who have acquired special merit in the promotion of friendly relations and cooperation between Italy and other countries, and the promotion of ties with Italy.

The 14th edition of the free Italian Film Festival USA will take place in April in St. Louis, Detroit, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Portland, Phoenix, Boulder, Memphis, Chicago, and Kansas City.

