Ivanka Trump talks labor in Godfrey

An Aug. 8 roundtable discussion at Lewis and Clark Community College, organized by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) and the White House, featured one very high-profile guest.

Including a tour of the Weber Workforce Development Center, the presentation had an audience of roughly 250 invitation-only guests consisting of various community leaders, business owners and Riverbend residents.

“I’m excited to discuss workforce development issues with Ivanka Trump, who is leading this issue for the White House, 13th District employers and students, and Lewis and Clark Community College,” Davis said prior to the event. “Congress and the administration continue to work with businesses to improve workforce training opportunities to fill the jobs being created by our growing economy.”

Other panel members were L&C President Dale Chapman and representatives from Boeing, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Cope Plastics and Laborers Local 477 from Springfield. Students and graduates of Lewis and Clark were also represented by Charlie Umphrey, a welding program graduate; Bobbie McCormick, a process operations technology graduate; and Robyn Scott, a fourth-semester nursing student.

During her remarks, Trump noted many statistics, including some historic lows.

“This is the first time in history that there are more job vacancies than we have unemployed workers,” she said.

She also restated a statistic that President Trump had shared at his recent visit in Granite City — that there are over 6.6 million unfilled jobs in the United States currently and 6.1 million workers looking for jobs.

Trump further noted that today’s employers are having trouble finding enough workers with the right skills to fill their job openings, despite having millions of workers still remaining out of the workforce.

“The National Council for the American Worker has been formed so that students can make smarter and better decisions about career options, and also to reconcile existing programs and provide greater accountability,” she later remarked. “After all, the ultimate goal of education is to prepare people to thrive in life, to survive.”

With a reinvestment of the career and technical education program, Trump also shared there is work being done to expand Pell Grant opportunities to those seeking vocational and technical training in lieu of a traditional, four-year degree program during and after high school.

The Aug. 8 visit is part of a nationwide tour by the first daughter, promoting the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, which was signed by President Trump on Aug. 1.

Several attendees commented after the event that this act was reminiscent of initiatives they had worked with in past decades, including those such as Education to Careers and School-to-Work, that had first planted the seeds for ongoing workforce development efforts as well as for those that will be re-energized and re-tooled for today’s and tomorrow’s work world under this new act.

According to the Committee for Education and the Workforce website, the legislation’s aim is to help young Americans enter the workforce better-prepared to compete for high-paying and in-demand jobs that are economy-focused.

The bill also claims to empower community leaders, increase transparency and limit federal government involvement.

Panelist Brad Schaive of Laborers Local 477 Springfield shared his story, as did the other panel members. Schaive pointed out that he had not completed a college degree, but rather had entered the job market by going into the trades. He talked about his experiences along the way as well as the work he is now doing with the prison systems to help move inmates exiting corrections facilities into gainful employment.

Lewis and Clark graduates Charlie Umphrey and Bobbie McCormick were also part of the panel, as was current student Robyn Scott. Umphrey graduated from the college’s welding program, earning a reputation for her “golden arm” along the way, with McCormick graduating from the process operations technology program. Both talked about how well their education at the community college had helped them prepare for the jobs they have now and for ongoing success.

Robyn Scott, a nursing student entering her fourth semester of the program, also shared how her community college and the career and technical education she is receiving there is helping to support positive changes in her life and in her role as a non-traditional student. Scott also encouraged Trump to keep the dialogue going.

Before the event, panelists had toured the newly constructed Weber Workforce Center on the Lewis and Clark main campus in Godfrey, which will officially open to students when fall classes begin Aug. 20.

Both Trump and Davis had taken a hand at some of the state-of-the-art welding technology in place while inside the new building. Davis shared with the crowd of attendees, “I was not kidding when I said she (Ivanka) welded better than me.” Trump replied with a broad smile and a hand gesture that was indicative of “small” while saying, “Just slightly.”

This was the second time in as many weeks that the president’s daughter and adviser has visited the area. Ivanka was with her father when he appeared in Granite City on July 26 to talk about job growth. The pair visited U.S. Steel-Granite City Works, where Donald Trump spoke for nearly an hour on a number of topics.

