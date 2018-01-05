J.F. Electric donates $50,000 to humanities center

J.F. Electric Inc. recently donated $50,000 to the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities in support of Madison County youths.

J.F. Electric traces its roots to The Fowler Co., which was started in 1925 in St. Louis and relocated to Centralia, Ill., during the Great Depression. In 1969, James C. Fowler purchased the electrical division and relocated to Edwardsville, which was the beginning of J.F. Electric. In 2005, J.F. Electric moved into its new headquarters at 100 Lakefront Parkway in Edwardsville. The Fowler business, including Greg Fowler, president and chief executive officer; Jonathan Fowler, son and vice president; Mandy Fowler, daughter and marketing coordinator; and Jim Fowler, Greg’s father and chairman of the board, have grown J.F. Electric to be one of the top 100 privately owned businesses in the Metro East. For the past 49 years, the family-owned electrical contractor has continued to create connections and deliver value to the Edwardsville community and beyond.

“My family and I are committed to this community and are grateful for the opportunity to continue investing in initiatives that support our youth,” Greg Fowler said. “I grew up in Edwardsville, and three of my children attended the Edwardsville School District under Dr. Hightower’s leadership. I have witnessed his commitment to our youth and support the programs occurring at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities.”

“On behalf of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank the Fowler family for their continuous support of our youth, and their commitment to making the Edwardsville community a better place for its citizens, and especially our young people,” said Dr. Ed Hightower, executive director of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities.

The center is sponsoring two programs that are having a positive impact on Madison County youths. Conversation Toward a Brighter Future includes all Madison County high schools and middle schools and focuses on respect, dignity, understanding, and forgiveness. Students identify issues facing their schools and communities and develop solutions. Each school is provided a $5,000 scholarship for its two-year project.

The center recently opened the Alma Irene Aitch STEM Center in collaboration with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, the regional superintendent of education, and Lewis and Clark Community College. Dr. Sharon Locke, associate professor and director of the SIUE STEM Center, will lead this STEM Meets Humanities Initiative, where programming will connect the human and technical dimensions of the humanities and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

mjchf.org/page/about-the-foundation

