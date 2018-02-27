Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation welcomes new executive

× Expand New Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation Chief Operating Officer Mark Fryer and Jackie Joyner-Kersee, the organization’s founder and chief executive officer

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation has hired a new chief operating officer, Mark Fryer.

Chief Executive Officer and founder Jackie Joyner-Kersee said Fryer is a proven nonprofit executive with extensive experience in leading volunteer boards, fundraising and building community partnerships. “We’re so thrilled to have someone with Mark’s level of expertise joining our team here at the JJK Center,” Joyner-Kersee said. “Mark shares our sense of community purpose and understands our vision for the future. We’re very excited to welcome him; his wife, Ann; and their three kids into the JJK Foundation Family.”

Fryer has more than 20 years of experience working with the YMCA. He started his career working as the CEO of two independent YMCAs in Kentucky. He went on to serve as the executive director of the YMCA of Greater St. Louis and, most recently, as the chief operating officer of the Edwardsville YMCA. In addition to providing leadership over facilities, Fryer was also instrumental in several capital campaign projects and strategic partnerships throughout his time with the YMCA.

Fryer said he has a passion for bringing community groups together on projects that benefit everyone and hopes to continue that work at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation.

“The JJK Center is a community builder and a life changer for many in East St. Louis,” Fryer said. “It’s an organization that values generosity, inclusion, and helping people become their best. For more than 17 years, the JJK Center has been an important part of East St. Louis and has changed many lives. I am looking forward to helping the foundation continue in this rich tradition and reach even more people.”

The foundation is committed to ensuring all children have access to high-quality after-school programs, safe recreational places, and caring adults to help them achieve their dreams.

