Jacoby Arts Center changes leadership

× Expand (From left) Outgoing Jacoby Arts Center board president Dennis Scarborough poses with the board’s new president, Orlando Panfile. Scarborough will stay on the board to focus on refurbishing the more than century-old building.

Four years ago, the Jacoby Arts Center was mired in debt and on the brink of closing, but the organization’s board, helped by a number of people and organizations in the community, worked to put the center back on solid financial footing.

That board is in transition, with three new members named in January, three departures, and a new president, Orlando Panfile. Outgoing president Dennis Scarborough is staying on the board to focus on refurbishing the more than century-old building.

The new board members include Sue Mueller, who has been involved with theater for more than 45 years as a performer, stage manager, and director; Whitney Perdun Gilkison, a photographer who also has a master’s degree in art therapy and counseling and has worked in area schools and health centers; and Roger Lewis, an arts enthusiast who has worked for Alton attorney John Simmons since 1997, helping to start the current law firm, and has managed a variety of business development projects.

“With new board members, there’s new energy,” Scarborough said. “Any time a new person comes, they bring along ideas and energy and enthusiasm that spreads to the others. As president I made some changes, but those changes would have done little without the tireless work of others, and now other people are bringing new ideas.”

Panfile and Scarborough were part of an entirely new board formed in 2014, when the arts center was $80,000 in debt and the previous board disbanded. With fundraisers and some major contributions, the debt was cleared up, and there has since been a focus on programs that generate revenue to help support the center’s mission.

“Now there’s enough money in the bank account to ensure stability over the near term, but this is the first step,” Panfile said. “The board will continue to work on ways to generate income for existing and new programs.”

The new members will boost the board’s efforts to generate community support and interest to make Jacoby an even more integral part of the community, Panfile and Scarborough said.

“All of those people bring friends, family and connections to the table — people who might want to volunteer time, talents or help financially,” Scarborough said.

Lewis said he wanted to serve on the board because he believes Jacoby can contribute to Alton’s growth.

“I believe Alton is currently embarking on a renaissance, and I think Jacoby could and should be a prominent participant,” he said. “My hope is serving on the Jacoby board will allow me to aid the furthering of Jacoby’s mission and possibly add to Alton’s development along the way.”

The current and former board presidents said the center must work harder to make people aware of all it offers. That includes classes for children and adults on the visual arts, music, filmmaking, pottery, cooking and other activities. It also presents a broad range of musical entertainment; theater, including the in-house Bankside Repertory Theatre Company of professional actors; comedy ensembles, and exhibits, including paintings, ceramics, sculptures, and textiles.

People can volunteer to serve on one of the board’s committees without committing to serve on the board. The board is also looking at ways to boost yearly memberships, which bring discounts for classes and purchases from the gift shop and other benefits.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter