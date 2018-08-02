Upcoming events at JAC emphasize diversity

With its summer-fall lineup of upcoming events, Jacoby Arts Center is broadening its appeal to the community with local art, gospel music and nationally-known singing talent.

First Time Exhibition for New Artists

WHEN: Exhibition: Aug. 1- Sept. 9

Opening Reception: Aug. 3, 6 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

The First Time Exhibition for 19 of our communities’ local artists features works for the first-time outside of an academic setting. The depth and scope of the works exhibited showcase an array of media ranging from watercolors, digital photography, and beautiful acrylic abstracts.

Anna Dixon, an art student at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, GA., says she is excited to show her work in a public setting.

“My works document my experimentation with different styles, mediums, and meanings as I continue to find my footing as an artist,” she said.

Other contributing artists include Chuck Parr, Benjamin Roundcount, Scott Shy, Sanci Hall, Matt Kelly, Anna Massalone, Emma Mattix-Wand, Colleen Porter, Lexi Asaro, Lydia Jackson, CyRhern Sohngs, Elizabeth Sears, Lynn Carter, Kristen Oyer, Sean Williams, Mary Lu McManus, Jeff Tupper, and Courtney Holland.

Wanda Mountain Boys

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

TICKETS: $10; purchase tickets in advance at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door.

Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

Southern gospel music has always been known for its smooth harmonies, strong vocals and powerful, straight forward lyrics. For the last 25 years, the Wanda Mountain Boys have displayed all three of these qualities as they have established themselves in the gospel music community in the Midwest.

Gary O’Neal has assumed the managerial position for WMB as well as anchoring the group, singing lead. Gary has been involved in gospel music for more than 45 years and has sung with some of the Midwest’s most popular groups. Other members include tenor Rick Brown, baritone and group founder Claude Johnson, and bass singer David Jenkins.

The Wanda Mountain Boys say they desire to both uplift the Christian by sharing a positive message and a laugh or two as well as take the gospel message to those who need to come to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 and 10 p.m.

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

TICKETS: $12; purchase tickets in advance at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door.

Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

For fans of the voice and songs of Edith Piaf, Elsie Parker’s voice boasts the same range as the “Sparrow” Piaf, and makes sure familiar songs like “La vie en rose” are always part of her performance. Elsie also delves into “the unknown Piaf,” including haunting versions of early Piaf works like “Les mômes de la cloche”, the song that first gained Piaf attention and made her a star. Parker is joined by band members Ken Kehner (piano) and Wayne Coniglio (bass and bass trombone).

An Evening with Erin Bode

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 28, 7 and 9 p.m.

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

TICKETS: $20; purchase tickets in advance at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door.

Parking is available on the gravel lot next door.

Erin Bode, a St. Louis regions jazz vocalist, has eight studio albums in her repertoire. She offers a mix of pop, folk , and jazz. In the decade-plus since Erin Bode began her professional recording career, she has garnered critical praise for her voice, pitch, and phrasing and style. Reviews hail her as “someone you won’t forget” and comparing her sound to the likes of Eva Cassidy and Nora Jones. Her recent projects feature original material and showcase her love of poetry with songs that are rich in harmonic and timbral texture.