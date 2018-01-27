Jaunts, haunts, and restaurants

× Expand Photo by Fred Pollard Mississippi Mud Pottery owners Chad Nelson and Felicia Breen speak before a packed house at the 14th annual Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Summit, held Jan. 18 at the Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel in Alton. Nelson and Breen announced the inclusion of Grafton Harbor into the Meeting of the Great Rivers Local Legends family of award winners.

ALTON — Paddlewheels and panini, ghosts and gambling. The Riverbend region has many “off the beaten path” attractions to make this area unique and attract visitors … bringing along their tourist dollars.

More than 250 people filled the meeting room at the Best Western Premier Alton-St. Louis Area Hotel on Jan. 18 to reinforce that focus during the 14th annual Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Summit.

“It all starts with a visit,” Alton CVB president and CEO Brett Stawar said. “If you build a place where people want to visit, you have built a place where people want to live. If you build a place where people want to live, you have built a place where people want to work. If you build a place where people want to work, then you have built a place where business has to be.

“That visit doesn’t happen without the people in this room and your CVB.”

In recent months, that organization has branched out to promote neighboring communities, including Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Gillespie, Carlinville, and Staunton. Stawar said plans also are in the works to reach out to the Collinsville area.

As a result, a regional branding was unveiled during the event entitled “Great Rivers and Routes of Southwest Illinois.” While not replacing the current branding of the local tourism market, including All Around Alton and The Meeting of the Great Rivers, this new entity will encompass and accentuate more localized efforts and brands, creating an area-wide community focused on selling the sights and sounds of this region to potential visitors.

The tourism industry translates into tax revenue and a thriving local business community. Keynote speaker Bill Geist, president and chief instigator of DMOproZ (also known as Zeitgeist Consulting), a firm specializing in strategic planning and other services for convention and visitor bureaus, spoke on the halo effect of economic development and tourism as a partnership.

Geist emphasized the importance of tourism in the success of a community, speaking on the drastic effects hotel and motel stays can have on property taxes, the number of jobs tourism brings into a city, and how visiting other areas breaks down walls and barriers between people.

He also demonstrated how the interest in visiting and even relocating and starting a business in specific destinations increased dramatically after seeing a 30-second tourism ad representing that particular area.

When it comes to the Riverbend, Geist, who speaks about tourism all across the country, said he was genuinely impressed by the community’s dedication to attracting outside attention.

“What is happening in this room and this region is spectacular,” he said. “What you are doing, coming together as a four-county region, is fairly unusual in this time of ‘me’ versus ‘we,’ and I congratulate you for it.

“The fact there are 250 of you in this room says volumes. I have been to state tourism conferences where they haven’t had 200 people, so you’re on to something; you are coming together, and it is exciting for someone like me who sees it done poorly (in other parts of) the country, sadly.”

Earlier this year, Illinois Office of Tourism director Cory Jobe visited with Stawar and other local tourism officials and toured the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area.

“2017 was a year of growth for the industry in Illinois,” Jobe said. “I cannot say enough about the team at the (Alton CVB). They are leaders in marketing and tourism development, and as your destination now expands to include Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and Macoupin County, trust that this award-winning organization is sure to lead you to greatness. It is the beginning of a new era that will lead to many victories in the year ahead.”

Also during the event, a video spotlighting the inaugural members of the Meeting of the Great Rivers Local Legends paved the way to introduce this year’s inductees, Joe and Jan DeSherlia of Grafton Harbor.

Recognition as a Local Legend includes a dedication video and entry into the All Around Alton travel guide.

An effort to help promote additional communities, including Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and Macoupin County, has moved the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau to create a new regional branding, “Great Rivers and Routes of Southwest Illinois.”

Unveiled during the 14th annual Alton CVB Tourism Summit, the new branding is so named because “no one else has what you’ve got,” according to Bill Geist, president and chief instigator of DMOproZ (also known as Zeitgeist Consulting), a firm specializing in strategic planning and other services for convention and visitor bureaus.

“(The name) represents where the River Road meets the Mother Road,” Alton CVB president and CEO Brett Stawar said.

While not replacing the current branding of the local tourism market, including All Around Alton and The Meeting of the Great Rivers, this new entity will encompass and accentuate more localized efforts and brands, creating an area-wide community focused on selling the sights and sounds of this region to potential visitors.

“It takes that umbrella organization to go, ‘Wow, we can connect and really make this all happen,” Geist said.

“As your destination now expands to include Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and Macoupin County, trust that this award-winning organization is sure to lead you to greatness,” Illinois Office of Tourism director Cory Jobe said. “It is the beginning of a new era.”

Stawar said the next step will be to bring the Collinsville area under that umbrella organization. That region is home to a number of tourist attractions and facilities, including the Gateway Convention Center, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, and a water tower overlooking the town, painted to become the world’s largest catsup bottle.

2018 Tourism Summit award winners:

Best Festival – Alton Jazz and Wine Fest

Best Innovation – WOW Furnishings and Event Center and Germania Brewhaus

Best Community Involvement – Jerseyville Downtown Country Christmas

2018 Partner of the Year – Old Bakery Beer Co.

Best Group Tour – Gardens, Grapes and Galleries

Alton CVB successes in 2017:

12,226 guests to visitor center in 2017

906,326 page views to website in 2017

More than 2.5 minutes spent on the website during a visit

