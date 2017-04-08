Jerseyville man, 27, dies in Macoupin County crash

A Jerseyville man died Friday night in a crash on Illinois 111 in Modesto, officials said Saturday.

In a press release, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said at 8:53 p.m. Friday, he was called to a single-vehicle accident near 37862 Illinois 111. One victim, Mason P Dougherty, 27, of Jerseyville was the driver of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Targhetta at 9:30 pm.

According to an Illinois State Police District 18 release, Dougherty was driving a 2003 Chevy sport-utility vehicle south on Illinois 111, just north of Trigger Road, when it left the road, hit a power pole and overturned. Dougherty was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

Other agencies on scene were the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, the Palmyra Police Department, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Ameren. The road was shut down for approximately 6 1/2 hours to remove power poles and lines and restore power.

Illinois State Police officers are investigating the accident.

The cause of death will be determined upon completion of the investigation and toxicology reports. No autopsy has been scheduled.

The family has not yet selected a funeral home.

