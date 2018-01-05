Man, 32, dies in Bunker Hill crash after fleeing police

× Expand crash

BUNKER HILL — An East Alton man died in a crash Thursday night after fleeing police in his vehicle.

According to an Illinois State Police District 18 release, at 8:11 p.m. a state trooper attempted to stop a 2002 Pontiac driven by Christopher E. Johnson, 32. For unknown reasons, Johnson fled from the stop and the trooper terminated the chase. A Macoupin County sheriff's deputy later spotted Johnson's vehicle and tried to pull him over, but he fled and was speeding east on Warren Street at about 8:39 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the road to the north, hit a tree and caught fire.

Illinois State Police, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and Bunker Hill Police Department personnel secured the scene and Bunker Hill Fire/Rescue assisted in the extrication of Johnson from the vehicle.

Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta pronounced Johnson, the vehicle’s only occupant, dead at 9:35 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the cause of death will be determined after tests and reports become available.

The family had not selected a funeral home on Friday morning.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

