Jesse White allocates more than $1.2 million in Back to Books grants

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.2 million in Back to Books grants to 340 public libraries and school districts.

These grants help schools and libraries acquire fiction and nonfiction books to improve collections and engage readers in formal and independent reading.

“It is important that our libraries have access to a diverse collection of books for patrons to read for knowledge as well as enjoyment,” White said. “These grants are a great way for libraries to support independent reading and encourage more people to use their local library.”

Libraries have submitted applications with topics for books they will be purchasing with the grant. Topics include Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), graphic novels, large-print books, early literacy and books from lists for participation in state reading programs, such as Read for a Lifetime, Illinois Reads and the Rebecca Caudill Young Readers’ Book Award.

Madison County recipients include:

The Alton School District will purchase books to increase middle school and high school students’ participation in reading programs directed at teenage readers.

Hayner Public Library District in Alton is using the grant to purchase fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for preteens, teens and young adults for summer reading activities and beyond.

Bethalto Public Library District will be adding books to two areas of its collection: classics and graphic novels.

Glen Carbon Centennial Library District is updating the library’s collection of nonfiction literature for juveniles and young adults to support their education.

Six Mile Regional Library District in Granite City will build its collection of high-interest books for teens and adults by purchasing fiction, graphic novels and nonfiction titles that will appeal to a wide range of readers.

Mississippi Valley Library District in Collinsville will focus on developing the collection to include a variety of nonfiction books in English and Spanish to engage readers of any age or ability. The library is holding a summer reading program for children, youth and adults using the theme Reading Takes You Everywhere.

Worden Public Library District is using the grant to purchase large-print books to double the quantity in its collection.

The grants were awarded using federal Library Services and Technology Act funds provided to the secretary of state and Illinois State Library by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Grants to States program.

