Jingle Hike Challenge to start on Thanksgiving

HeartLands Conservancy is partnering with the Alpine Shop and Davey Resource Group to challenge people to get outdoors in the Metro East this holiday season.

The second annual Jingle Hike Challenge begins on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, and runs through Monday, Jan. 1.

Jingle bells are tied to a tree in 12 Metro East parks. Participants have six weeks to find each tree, take a selfie, and post to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using #jinglehike or email to treks@heartlandsconservancy.org. For each submission, they will be entered to win prizes. If a person finds six or more of the trees, he or she will be entered to win the grand prize — a Felt Café 24 adult bicycle from the Alpine Shop. Bonus entries will be awarded for correctly identifying the type of tree.

Participants will be entered to win prizes, including a new adult bicycle. Other prizes include outdoor gear from the Alpine Shop in O’Fallon.

“We created this challenge to increase awareness of the Metro East’s outstanding parks, hidden gems, and quality of life,” said Mary Vandevord, president and CEO of HeartLands Conservancy. “Part of our mission is to engage people with nature — even in the winter. The challenge encourages people to take a break to enjoy nature and explore our beautiful region.”

Locations include The Gardens at SIUE, New Baden Park, Storck Woods in Washington County, Red Bud City Hall Park, Gordon Moore Park, Willoughby Farms, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Stemler Cave Woods Nature Preserve, Waterloo Lakeview Park, Belleville Bicentennial Park, Mascoutah Scheve Park, and Kingsbury Park District Nature Preserve.

There is no cost to take the challenge, but participants must be at least age 14 to win prizes. A map of all 12 parks and instructions will be available at the HeartLands Conservancy, the Alpine Shop in O’Fallon, and several other locations in the region. More information can also be found at heartlandsconservancy.org/jingle2017.php.

Winners will be drawn Jan. 3 and announced on social media and the HeartLands Conservancy website. Follow HeartLands Conservancy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for hints on the bell locations and more information.

