Job seekers can get help at workshop

WOOD RIVER | To help local job seekers, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) is inviting her constituents to attend a job search workshop, prepared by the Madison County Employment and Training Department, to provide tips and resources to those looking for employment.

“We all know that searching for a job can be a long process and it can sometimes become frustrating when it seems that you are doing everything right but still not having success in finding a position,” Bristow said. “The Madison County Employment and Training department can help assist those in the community with finding those small changes to help a candidate be successful in their next interview. Job search workshops can help provide information ranging from resumé materials to helping job seekers use search engines online.”

The workshop is set for 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at 101 E. Edwardsville Road. Space is limited; interested attendees should make reservations to reserve a spot.

“This workshop will help provide resourceful information free of charge to anyone who might be looking for a new opportunity, whether they are going back to work or looking to shift careers,” Bristow said. “If you are in the job-searching process or will be in the near future, these resources are here for you and I would encourage residents to attend.”

For more information or to RSVP, call (618) 296-4445.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter