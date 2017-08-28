Jobs Plus fair to return to Collinsville

× Expand job fair

COLLINSVILLE — The 27th annual Jobs Plus regional job fair is set to take place next month at Gateway Convention Center.

Jobs Plus ’17 will be from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the convention center at 1 Gateway Drive. It is free and open to the public.

Debra Angleton of the Madison County Employment and Training Department, the event’s chair, said employers looking to hire may register for free by calling the Employment and Training Department at (618) 296-4445 or by visiting the department’s website at co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php.

Businesses that register will be provided an 8-foot table, chairs, signage, electrical hookups, advertising, and free lunch.

“Companies should register early to get a spot,” Angleton said.

Angleton said last year approximately 74 companies and sponsors participated and 1,400 job seekers attended.

There will be wifi available for those looking to complete online applications and there will be on-site copying services as well as interpreters for the hearing-impaired and those who speak Spanish, Angleton said.

Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said this would be his first opportunity to be part of the Jobs Plus Jobs Fair as the new director.

“I attended the event in the early 2000s in my role with the state,” Furhmann said. “I look forward to seeing how it’s grown. I’d like to encourage anyone who’s looking for a job or looking for a different job to come out and visit with these employers.”

Applicants should bring their resumés, be prepared to interview and should be dressed professionally.

“Helping our citizens find jobs and providing them with more opportunities is priority No. 1 for us,” Fuhrmann said.

Event sponsors include Madison County Employment and Training, St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department Workforce Development Group, Caritas Family Solutions/SCSEP, Illinois Department of Employment Security, Illinois Department of Human Services; Lewis & Clark Community College; Madison-Bond Workforce Innovation Board; Madison County Housing Authority; Mid America Workforce Investment Board; Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; and Southwestern Illinois College.

For information, contact Angleton at (618) 296-4596 or djangleton@co.madison.il.us.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter