Jon Parkin named museum superintendent

Award-winning educator Jon L. Parkin of Edwardsville has been hired as superintendent of the Madison County Historical Museum and Archival Library in Edwardsville.

Parkin began working in the position part time on June 5. After fulfilling a commitment to teach a summer class for the Edwardsville School District, he moved to full-time employment in July.

Parkin, 60, grew up in Evanston, Ill., but has spent more than half his life in Madison County. As a social studies teacher at Edwardsville High School, he has a reputation as a creative and innovative educator. He said he hopes his new position will give him a fresh venue for creating educational opportunities for students in Madison County by providing the tools teachers need to make history relevant and exciting.

Parkin holds a bachelor of arts degree in geography from Roosevelt University in Chicago and a master of science degree in geography from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He has taught high school students the lessons of history, civics, sociology, and geography since 1992. Along the way he has mentored 12 student teachers.

He said he is looking forward to the opportunity to learn even more about Madison County’s history and share that knowledge with residents, especially students. An avid historian, Parkin belongs to numerous historical organizations, regularly participates in re-enactments depicting life during the War of 1812 and the Civil War, and served on the Edwardsville Historic Preservation Commission and the Goshen Preservation Alliance board.

“I love to teach, but I am always looking for opportunities to learn,” Parkin said when asked what most appealed to him regarding his new position.

In 2003, he became one of only two Edwardsville School District teachers to obtain National Board Certification. In 2008, he was one of nine candidates nationwide to participate in the Library of Congress Ambassador Network of Teachers, a program that promotes the use of primary sources in research. He was also one of two local teachers to receive the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award in 2012.

Parkin takes on his new position at a time when the museum is closed for renovations. His most pressing task is to create a timeline of what needs to be done and work with Madison County and the Madison County Historical Society Board to reopen the Madison County Historical Museum as soon as possible.

Parkin is married to the former Vera Jones, a native of Edwardsville, whom he met while she attended Northwestern University in Evanston. They have two adult children.

The museum has not had a permanent director since the Nov. 30 retirement of longtime Superintendent Suzanne Dietrich. Since then, Archival Library Research Manager Mary Westerhold has been serving as interim superintendent in addition to her other duties. Until the museum renovations are complete, Parkin can be found in his temporary office at the Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main St.

