Judge awards $29.6 million in malpractice damages

EDWARDSVILLE — Attorneys Steve Telken and Troy Walton of the law firm Walton Telken Foster LLC have obtained a significant award in favor of their client, Kevin Clanton, in a medical malpractice claim.

Following a five-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois in East St. Louis, U.S. District Court Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel entered an order against the government awarding Clanton $29,692,296 in damages, according to a press release from the law firm.

At age 28, Clanton began receiving care for his high blood pressure from a nurse practitioner at the Windsor Clinic in East St. Louis. The Windsor Clinic is part of the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation and is a federally subsidized health care provider. Because the Windsor Clinic is federally subsidized, claims against its employees for negligent medical care are considered to be claims against the federal government. Attorneys Telken and Walton initially pursued an administrative claim against the government on Clanton’s behalf. The government denied the claim and a lawsuit was filed and litigated in federal court. Following trial, the court found the government, acting by and through its employee nurse practitioner, responsible for failing to properly treat Clanton’s hypertension, which caused his hypertension to remain uncontrolled for years, and ultimately caused Clanton to suffer kidney failure, requiring dialysis and kidney transplant at age 35. The court further found Clanton will require substantial medical care and treatment in the future, at a cost of millions of dollars, as a result of the government’s negligent medical care.

Clanton was represented at trial by attorneys Telken and Walton, with support from additional Walton Telken Foster attorneys Michael Marker, Ron Foster and Micah Summers and their office staff. The government was represented by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“We are heartened that Judge Rosenstengel held the government responsible for the unnecessary, life-altering and permanent harm caused to Mr. Clanton and his family,” Troy Walton said.

“Our office worked hard to uncover and expose the terrible medical care Mr. Clanton received and to try and bring he and his family some comfort and deserved compensation for the lifetime of pain, stress, medical expense and uncertainty they now face,” Steve Telken said.

