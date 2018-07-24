Judges appointed to bar association groups

Two Third Judicial Circuit judges have been appointed to section councils of the Illinois State Bar Association.

Illinois Judges Association Third Vice President Judge Barb Crowder of Edwardsville has been appointed as chair of the Civil Practice and Procedure Section Council of the bar association. Crowder is also a member of both the bar association’s Standing Committee on Legislation and Privacy and Information Security Law Section Council for the 2018-2019 year.

Associate Judge Martin J. Mengarelli has been appointed to the Child Law and Tort Law section councils.

“Section councils and committees are the backbone of the ISBA,” said James F. McCluskey of Lisle, bar association president for 2018-2019. “Leadership is vital to the success of these groups.”

The 28,000-member association, with offices in Springfield and Chicago, provides professional assistance to Illinois lawyers and education and services to the public.

Sections provide continuing education and legislative services to lawyers who practice in a specific area of law. Each section is governed by a council appointed by the state bar president. As chair of the Civil Practice and Procedure Section Council, Crowder helps coordinate the programs of the 41-member section council. Its mission includes enhancing the knowledge and professional capabilities of lawyers who practice civil law in all its substantive branches, promoting improvement in the civil law system and studying areas for reform.

The Privacy and Information Security Section was created in recognition that the field of privacy law is evolving at an exponential rate and it hopes to educate ISBA members about privacy and information security law, along with providing timely analysis of global developments in cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection law. The Standing Committee on Legislation has the responsibility for committee execution of ISBA’s legislative program. Crowder will be involved in assisting both of those groups in addition to her tasks for Civil Practice.

“I am excited to participate in the ISBA councils and committees,” Crowder said. “The ISBA and IJA share many of the same goals. We all strive for a fair and impartial court system that effectively enables lawyers and the public to resolve legal problems.”

Crowder earned her undergraduate degree and law degree from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. In addition to being an officer in the Illinois Judges Association, she is a past president of the Illinois Judges Foundation and sits on its Board of Directors. She is also the chair of the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee and co-chair of its Family Violence Prevention Council. She has previously chaired other ISBA committees: the Family Law Section Council, Bench and Bar Section Council, and the Standing Committee on the Delivery of Legal Service. She resides in Edwardsville with her husband, attorney Lawrence O. Taliana.

Mengarelli serves as the juvenile court judge in Madison County. The Child Law Section’s mission is to inform lawyers of developments in juvenile justice and child protection law, adoption, education, guardianship, and family law, which mirrors his goals.

The Tort Law Section’s mission is to enhance the knowledge and professional capabilities of lawyers who devote their time to the practice of tort law, both on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants. Mengarelli will help that council promote and encourage the professional, civil, and ethical practice of tort law.

Mengarelli received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University in Chicago in 1989 and his law degree from Northern Illinois Law School in 1993. He is on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Judges Association and also the board of the Illinois Judges Foundation. Mengarelli is a past president of the Tri-Cities Bar Association and is also a member of the Madison County Bar Association. He resides in St. Jacob with his wife, Laura Andrews.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter