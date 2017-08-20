Junior achievement

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Theo Tate The new Roxana Junior High gymnasium started construction last year and was completed Aug. 8. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Theo Tate The new Roxana Junior High gymnasium includes a court for the school’s boys and girls basketball, volleyball and wrestling teams. It will be also used for high school athletic events. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Theo Tate The new Roxana Junior High gymnasium has a practice room for the wrestling team. Prev Next

ROXANA — Roxana Junior High School will have a new gymnasium for the 2017-2018 school year.

Construction of the $4 million building was completed Aug. 8. Community members are invited to attend an open house from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

“The junior high gymnasium project was identified by the facility planning committee in 2009,” Roxana Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager said. “In 2012, a finance committee ranked all identified district facility needs. The project was prioritized to be started after the junior/senior high air-conditioning installation and the completion of the new early childhood center.”

With the construction of the new gym, the Roxana School District has three gymnasiums for athletic events. Others include the Larry Milazzo Gymnasium and a small gym, both on the high school campus.

“That we have three regulation gymnasiums on one campus, that’s huge to do a lot of things in the future for tournaments for any sport, whether it’s volleyball, kids club wrestling tournaments and basketball tournaments,” Roxana assistant athletics director Mark Briggs said.

The gym is north of the existing junior high school. Sixth- through eighth-grade students will no longer have to use the high school gym for physical education classes and athletic events.

“Everybody wants to say it was driven for athletics in the perception for the public, but the main purpose of the facility being built was for educational purposes, for the most part, because it ties together,” Briggs said. “In physical education now, students are in their buildings, not traveling across campus and across the paths of high school students. On top of it, when the kids get home from their practices, they’ll have more time to spend doing their homework and they’ll have more time to spend with their families and other important things. It ties and wraps around education, and it so happens that our athletics will definitely be beneficiaries with our new building being built.”

The gym includes a basketball court, a practice room for the junior high wrestling team, bathrooms, a concession stand, and two athletic offices. Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc. built the facility.

Briggs, who also works as a physical education teacher and coaches the Roxana High boys basketball team, said with the new gym, athletes will no longer have late-night practices.

“We had practices that run until 10 o’clock at night throughout the winter for kids all the way down to third and fourth grade,” he said.

The new gym will be used for the 16-team Roxana Volleyball Tournament from Aug. 21-26. There will be four matches played Aug. 21, four on Aug. 22 and six on Aug. 26.

Civic Memorial and Mount Olive will be the first teams to play at the new facility at 5 p.m. Aug. 21.

“That’s part of the reason we expanded the tournament,” Briggs said. “We knew that it was going to be completed prior to the start of this year. It was a motivating factor to expand the tournament.”

