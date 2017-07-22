Junior board member

GRANITE CITY — When Megan Keel found out several months ago that the Granite City School District was hiring a student board member for the 2017-18 school year, she didn’t waste any time applying for the job.

“I am always looking for ways to serve my community and do anything I can to help,” said Keel, who will be a senior at Granite City High School this fall.

After being interviewed by Superintendent Jim Greenwald and board members Kathy Hagnauer and Matt Jones, GCHS Principal Daren DePew and social studies department head Vince Willaredt, Keel was selected as the district’s first student representative of the School Board.

“They talked about what they wanted the position to be,” Keel said. “They kind of filled me in what they wanted. Collinsville had a student board member and there were a lot of good reviews from that. Mr. Willaredt wanted to try it with Granite City. This is the first year they’re trying it, so I’m really excited.”

Keel will be attending all board meetings when the school year begins in August. She’ll also provide insight to board members regarding how students are affected by their decisions.

“She will be in a non-voting situation and will not be in executive session,” Greenwald said. “We researched this with some other districts that do this and made the decision this spring to begin in the fall. Collinsville has been doing it.”

The Collinsville Board of Education hired Cameron Tanzyus as its first student board member in 2015. The next year, Emma Weil was selected as the district’s student representative.

Keel said she has been to several board meetings after being hired as student board member.

“My position doesn’t start until the fall of this coming year, so I kind of went to the meetings just to get a feel for everything and see what happens and how they work,” she said. “I really don’t know what happens in board meetings and neither do my friends, so it’s really cool that I’m kind of the connector between the high school and the board.”

Keel said she was thrilled to be named the district’s first student board member in her senior year.

“I’m really excited because I love my high school and I love helping out everyone in it and stay involved as possible,” she said.

The Granite City senior-to-be will be a student council member for the first time this year. She’s also on the school’s Renaissance and Varsity clubs and she’s a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Keel plans to compete in her fourth season with the GCHS girls golf team this fall. She’s the only athlete in program history to qualify for the sectional tournament three times.

Keel has been taking summer classes at the University of Mississippi. Her older brother, David, who graduated this year, plans to attend Ole Miss in the fall.

“I definitely really like it here,” she said. “It’s not completely decided, but it’s probably a 99 percent chance that I’m coming here.”

