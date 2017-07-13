Junior League of Greater Alton installs 2017-18 board

× Expand Junior League of Greater Alton members gather for a photo at a 2017 bowling tournament fundraiser.

ALTON — The Junior League of Greater Alton has installed its new board for the 2017-2018 year and has begun recruiting new members for its 2017 Provisional Class.

Leading the board this year is President Lauri Sholar, who replaced 2016-17 President Lori Artis.

Sholar joined the league in 2013 and served as vice president last year. She works as an information technology consultant, has two children, Vivian and Gus; and is married to John Sholar Jr. of Alton. Sholar is a committee chair for the Friends of Haskell Park, a member of the Gordon Moore Family Fun Day committee, and a participant in the Fast 15 Charity Bike Ride in honor of Eddie Sholar Sr.

“JLGA provides incredible opportunities to engage with the community in a meaningful way while also forging friendships with some truly remarkable women,” Sholar said. “The mission of JLGA — developing leaders and improving the lives of women and children — resonates deeply with our members and provides a focus for the myriad talents of our organization. I am honored to be a part of this dynamic group, and thrilled with the events we have planned for the upcoming year.”

Other members of the 2017-2018 board include Vice President Laura Inlow, Secretary Lori Fassler, Treasurer Sarah Crause, Project Council Coordinator Andrea Davis, Fund Development Coordinator Stacey Baca, and Sponsorship Coordinator Nicole Miguel.

There are more than 50 active and sustaining members of JLGA, a member organization of the Association of Junior Leagues International Inc.

The league is committed to educating, training, and empowering female leaders through volunteerism in the Riverbend community, and has partnered with such organizations as the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Oasis, Bucket Brigade, and Community Hope Center, among others.

Women interested in joining the league are invited to attend a social event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Johnson’s Corner. Potential members will have an opportunity to learn about the organization and mingle with current members.

“Volunteering in the community has always been important to me, but JLGA offers the opportunity to volunteer while being a part of something bigger than myself,” Inlow said. “We are so excited to share this opportunity with women throughout the Riverbend community. The more we grow, the bigger the positive impact we can make.”

Potential members must be at least age 21 to join. To learn more about JLGA and League membership, visit the website and click “Get Involved.”

For more information on the JLGA Annual Social, contact Jill Messinger Tueth at jmess44@hotmail.com.

juniorleaguealton.org

