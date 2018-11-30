Junior League of Greater Alton offers Letters from Santa

Junior League of Greater Alton is selling Letters from Santa again this year to benefit the organization’s new community project, the Junior League Locker.

These keepsakes are just $7.50 each (includes online fees if you pay via PayPal). Letters from Santa aren’t just for kids — this special correspondence makes a great gift for adult friends, too.

Holiday letters postmarked straight from the North Pole will arrive before Christmas, as long as you order and complete payment by Dec. 5.

Visit the website and fill out the online form (to help personalize your letter), then complete your purchase via PayPal. Paper forms can be printed here and mailed; mail-in orders are $7 per letter.

