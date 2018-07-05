Junior League of Greater Alton welcomes new board

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lori Fassler, Junior League of Greater Alton

ALTON | The Junior League of Greater Alton has installed its new board for the 2018-2019 year and has begun recruiting members for its 2018 Provisional Class.

Leading the board this year is President Laura Inlow, who replaced 2017-18 President Lauri Sholar.

Inlow joined the league in 2015 and has served as the organization’s secretary and vice president. She works at Lewis and Clark Community College as manager of the Media Services Department, which handles the college’s marketing, advertising and public relations efforts. She and her husband, David, have one daughter, Amelia.

“I’m looking forward to new projects and partnerships with other area nonprofits this year to improve the quality of life for a diverse population of women and children in the Riverbend,” Inlow said. “What makes JLGA so special is that not only do we give our members a variety of amazing opportunities to give back to our communities, but we also reinvest in their growth and development into leaders and game changers to ensure these efforts and impacts are long-lasting. I am also excited to meet the women who will join our efforts as new members this year.”

Other members of the 2018-2019 board include Vice President Nicole Fiedler, Secretary Jama Fabry, Treasurer Sarah Crause, Project Council Coordinator Jolene Sherman, Fund Development Coordinator Lisa Crause, and Sponsorship Coordinator Maggie Partipilo.

There are 32 active and 24 sustaining members of JLGA, a member organization of the Association of Junior Leagues International Inc.

JLGA is committed to educating, training and empowering female leaders through volunteerism in the Riverbend community, and has partnered with such organizations as the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Oasis Women’s Center, Bucket Brigade, Main Street Methodist Church, Riverbender Community Center, Riverbend Head Start, First Presbyterian Church, and Community Hope Center, among others.

Women interested in joining JLGA are invited to attend a social event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at State Street Market. Visitors will have an opportunity to hear about the organization and mingle with current members.

Potential members must be at least age 21 to join. To learn more, visit the website and click “Get Involved.”

For more information about the JLGA Annual Social, contact Amber Haring.

