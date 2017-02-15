Junior League serves up compassion at church event

× Expand Members of the Junior League of Greater Alton served meals Feb. 11 at First Presbyterian Church for the church’s Saturday Café program.

ALTON — Junior League of Greater Alton members were honored to help support Saturday Café on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The league supplied lunch and helped serve 80 meals to those in need at the First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Alby and Fourth streets in Alton. Fifty individuals, including families, dined at the church. Another 30 meals were supplied for carry-out.

Saturday Café was started by the First Presbyterian Church’s youth group years ago as a mission project, and it continues today. The lunch transpires from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the church and typically serves 40 to 90 people. Guests are invited to eat at the church and enjoy fellowship. They also can take food to go. In addition, Good Neighbor Bags are supplied. The bags include toiletries and essentials for adults and children.

juniorleaguealton.org

