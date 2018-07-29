Keep talking

With the suicides of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade, communities and mental health professionals are again seeing an increased dialogue about suicide.

They are also concerned about a potential rise in the suicide rate in coming months, much as they were following the suicides of actor Robin Williams in 2014 and Marilyn Monroe in 1962.

AJ French, president of Edwardsville-based Gift of Voice, articulated the most important way to help: “Keep the dialogue going.”

“It’s really important as a community to look out for one another. We can share information, we can talk to each other,” French said. “We need to not just think about the crisis when it is at hand, but rather prior to the crisis. Every one of us has mental health to tend to. We need to take in what we hear about suicide prevention with our own selves in mind. Nobody’s exempt from a crisis.

“We need to be looking at this from the perspective of ‘What would be the best way to help myself?’ instead of ‘How can I help someone else?’ It’s like if you were on a plane and the oxygen masks dropped. You are instructed to care for yourself first, to put the mask on yourself first, then help others. We need to think of these mental health issues that same way. Only then can we truly understand and be helpful,” French added.

Gift of Voice’s mission is to train, empower, and advocate for mental health of individuals, communities and churches. They work closely with Wood River-based Amare NFP, which helps individuals and their families through drug and alcohol addiction recovery.

French also shared information about the Warm Line. The Illinois Mental Health Collaborative set up this service where people can call and get help with their mental health issues before they reach crisis mode. The line is staffed by people in recovery who have been professionally trained to mentor those in need.

Jenna Farmer-Brackett, clinical excellence coordinator for Centerstone, talked about local issues as well. The Madison County Mental Health Alliance collects and reviews local data with a goal of suicide prevention.

“Every person is unique and everyone has the right to their experience, their thoughts, and their emotions,” Farmer-Brackett said, while underscoring the impact of an ongoing dialogue. “Everyone exists on a continuum of potential for suicide, some very low risk, others very high risk, and everyone else falls somewhere in between those two extremes. I don’t think there is a one size fits all answer here, which is probably best.

“In 2017, Centerstone provided 1,650 crisis intervention services to 929 adults in Southern Illinois and the Metro East.,” she said.

“There are many concerns in our community, including the opioid crisis, that have had a large impact on ourselves and our neighbors,” she said. “According to the CDC report, in the U.S., suicide is the second-leading cause of death for those age 10 to 34., and when we consider risk factors, the opioid crisis not only affects the person using the substance but all that are connected to that individual.

“This could also be said for many other concerns as well when we consider domestic violence, abuse, financial loss, relationship loss, and so on. For example, if I’m a young person and my home has domestic violence between the adults, I might feel trapped in a home where I often feel scared, where I feel hopeless that it will ever change. I might withdraw from those around me since no one can help, and I might have a lot of anger at my situation. I might use substances to cope with reality. These are all warning signs for suicide.

“The American Association of Suicidology gives us an acronym to help us look for signs in someone who might be at risk for suicide — IS PATH WARM. This stands for ideation (suicidal thoughts), substance abuse, purposelessness, anxiety, trapped, hopelessness, withdrawal, anger, recklessness, mood changes.

“The AAS further gives us warning signs to look for indicating acute risk,” Farmer-Brackett said. “These include someone threatening to hurt or kill oneself, or talking of wanting to hurt or kill oneself. Also looking for ways to kill oneself by seeking access to firearms, available pills or other means. Or talking or writing about death, dying or suicide, when these actions are out of the ordinary.

“What I can add to this, both as a clinician and just from personal experience is that paying attention to those around us as well as to our own selves is a great start,” she said. “As difficult as it may be to bring up, if you are worried about someone, the CDC recommends asking if they’re thinking about suicide.

“Before I finished my college education in 2004, I lost someone to suicide. Having known the person for a short while, and learning more about his struggles with substance use and mental health only after his death, looking back it became clear all of the warning signs of suicide. His life has certainly had an impact on how I view the world,” she said.

Mental health experts say exposure to media coverage of a high-profile suicide, especially stories emphasizing gratuitous details of a person’s death, can sometimes lead to more suicides. It’s called “suicide contagion.”

Historically, suicides rose 10 percent higher than expected in the months following actor Robin Williams’ death in August 2014, according to a Columbia University study in February. Suicides involving Williams’ method, suffocation, spiked 32 percent over that time. In the months following Marilyn Monroe’s death, suicide rates jumped 12 percent in the United States compared to the previous year.

“The contagion effect is of real concern, and I can recall that with the loss of Robin Williams, individuals in treatment had less hope for their own lives and recovery,” Farmer-Brackett said. “Yet, it’s always important to remember that we only see one side of the celebrity’s life. Every person has the potential for resiliency and recovery and we need to be careful about making generalizations.”

Psychiatrist Dr. Soroya Bacchus, author of “How to Detox Yourself from Alcohol,” is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in addiction medicine and psychiatry and has treated patients with addiction issues for 22 years.

“We are a copycat society,” Bacchus said. “But there is more to it than just that. A celebrity suicide may be the real trigger for someone who is already contemplating suicide.”

Many advocate maintaining mental health through routine checkups starting in childhood, just like physical, dental, visual and spiritual health. Advocates say it should be covered by an individual’s health care insurance, just like other forms of preventative care.

Farmer-Brackett addressed this advocacy.

“The more we educate and allow this conversation on mental health and substance use to persist, we become stronger as a community and better at catching these early warning signs. Having walked alongside many people at high risk for suicide, I can say that when certain risk factors are present — chronic pain, relationship loss, sudden changes, and substance use, especially alcohol — my internal ‘smoke detector’ is going off.

“We all can do better in how we talk about mental health and substance use, not only professionally but especially in our personal lives. Using disparaging language and labels about mental health and substance use makes discrimination and stigma seem like a permitted part of our community.

“You never know who is listening and your statements may become barriers to someone seeking help out of fear of your judgment or by being labeled by others. You also never know who is struggling and might be on the verge of asking for help until they hear you say something negative about mental health or substance use, therefore making a choice to ask for help seem like a horrible action for their life.”

“As a community, we can continue the dialogue by advocating for funding and resources for substance use and mental health services. We can also keep the conversation going by being more transparent with each other and talking about our experiences. The Madison County Mental Health Alliance has come together to keep this conversation going in the county,” she said.

Farmer-Brackett made a final comment on a positive trend coming out of the suicide and substance abuse crises: “We are seeing an increase number of 24/7 resources coming available, and not just phone lines but text or online chat features, too.”

Resource directory

For someone in acute risk, any local emergency department can assist with assessing or linking individuals to care.

Local mental health centers:

Centerstone, 2615 Edwards St., Alton, (618) 462-2331

Chestnut Health Systems, 50 Northgate Industrial Drive, Granite City, (888) 924-3786

Locust Street Resource Center, 320 S. Locust St., Carlinville, (217) 854-3166

Other professional resources:

Gift of Voice, 903 N. Second St., Suite B, Edwardsville

Amare NFP, 17 Whitelaw Ave., Wood River, (618) 780-4843

Illinois Mental Health Collaborative Warm Line — (866) 359-7953, option 2, then option 5; available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

SASS (Screening, Assessment and Support Services) — (800) 345-9049, a 24/7 number providing service for Illinois Medicaid-eligible children and youths; includes crisis screening and support

24/7 text line — text HOME to 741741

24/7 phone line — National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, (800) 273-8255; online chat

24/7 Veterans Administration Crisis Line — (800) 273-8255; online chat available

24/7 Veterans Helpline – (888) 457-4838

24/7 Veterans Text Helpline – text MIL1 to 839863

(Support for service members, veterans and their families independent of the government)

Prevention steps

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has developed a list of steps to follow if you know of someone who may be contemplating suicide:

Ask the question.

Asking the question “Are you thinking about suicide?” communicates that you’re open to speaking about suicide in a nonjudgmental and supportive way. Asking in this direct, unbiased manner can open the door for effective dialogue. Do not ever promise to keep thoughts of suicide a secret.

Listen.

Make sure you take answers seriously and do not ignore them. Listening to reasons for being in such emotional pain, as well as listening for any potential reasons to continue to stay alive, are both important. Help the person focus on reasons for living and avoid trying to impose your reasons for the individual to stay alive.

Find out if he or she is safe.

Determine if the person already attempted suicide before talking to you. Does he or she have a specific, detailed plan? What’s the timing? What sort of access does the person have to the planned method?

Be there.

This could mean being physically present for someone, speaking on the phone, or any other way that shows support for the person at risk. Make sure you follow through with ways you’ll be able to support the person. Never promise more than you can deliver.

Help them connect.

Helping someone with thoughts of suicide connect with ongoing supports can help the individual establish a safety net during a crisis.

Follow up. After your initial contact with a person experiencing thoughts of suicide, and after you’ve connected the person with immediate support systems, make sure to follow up to see how he or she is doing.

Youth Risk Behavioral Surveillance System

The Jason Foundation Inc., a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide awareness and prevention, announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the results of the 2017 Youth Risk Behavioral Surveillance System.

The CDC-conducted survey includes national, state, and local school-based representative samples of 9th through 12th grade students. The purpose is to monitor priority health risk behaviors that contribute to the leading causes of death, disability, and social problems among youths.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for high school-age youths and for age 10-24. The four questions below are included in the survey and relate to suicidal thinking (national statistics are provided):

Have you experienced the feeling of hopelessness and sadness for a constant period of two weeks or greater during the past 12 months (possible beginning of clinical depression)? 31.5 percent answered yes

Have you seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months? 17.2 percent answered yes

Have you made a plan to commit suicide in the past 12 months? 13.6 percent answered yes

Have you attempted suicide in the past 12 months? 7.4 percent answered yes

The Jason Foundation provides programs for youths, parents, educators, and the community to help recognize when a young person may be struggling with thoughts of suicide and how to assist them. All programs and materials are available for free to the public.

If you know someone at risk for suicide

Everyone should be concerned about suicide. Suicide accounted for nearly 45,000 lives lost in 2016, and the numbers are rising in nearly every state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Illinois, youths age 15-19 have the highest rate of suicide attempts for all age groups. Among the counties served by Centerstone, the rates are 1.5 to 2 times higher than the state average.

Studies report that one out of two people know someone who has died from suicide. And for everyone who has died from suicide, another 280 have seriously thought about it. Risk factors include a history of suicide attempts, a history of self-harm, mood disorders, stress, and unemployment.

Other warning signs include a change in personality, poor performance at work or school and sudden switch from very sad to calm or peaceful. If you know someone at risk for suicide, it can be difficult to know what to do or say. Here are some ways to help.

Listen

One of the best ways to help a loved one and show you care is to be available and listen to concerns. Simply listen without judgment or assumption.

“Check in with the people in your life — are they showing signs of hopelessness, worthlessness or isolation?” said Jenna Farmer Brackett, clinical excellence coordinator at Centerstone. “If someone says ‘everyone would be better off if I wasn’t around’ or ‘I’m not sure how much longer I can take this,’ take it very seriously.”

Ask questions

After listening to the person’s concerns, it’s OK to follow up with clarifying questions to try and uncover signs or symptoms. Jennifer Armstrong, Centerstone’s vice president of customer engagement operations, helps oversee the crisis lines and agrees that follow-up questions are important.

“Don’t let the fear of ‘what if’ stop you from asking a loved one if he or she is thinking about suicide,” Armstrong said. “Be direct, without lecturing, and talk openly and freely about suicide and listen to their response.”

Offer help

If you know someone who is thinking about suicide, do not leave him or her alone. Try to remove any means you think may aid a suicide attempt. Reach out to your local crisis contact or call (Madison County, 618-462-2331) or contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Helpline at (800) 273-8255.

When someone loses hope, they can’t see a way out, but hope can be found with help and support. For more resources, visit the website.

