Keeping Chouteau Township beautiful

× Expand Chouteau Township had its community cleanup event June 8-9. Pictured are (from left) township Highway Commissioner Jeff Scholebo, Township Supervisor Eddie Lee, Madison County Resource Management Coordinator Kim Petzing, Madison County Board member Helen Hawkins, and Scott Rose of the Madison County Planning and Development Department.

GRANITE CITY | Chouteau Township residents got a chance to remove unwanted items from their homes, basements, and garages during a community cleanup event June 8-9 at the township garage.

Township officials provided their own staff to help collect and unload materials as residents drove through to drop them off. Madison County Planning and Development staff and other volunteers also assisted.

“I know we probably went to 15 or so houses around the township,” Highway Commissioner Jeff Scholebo said. “They were seniors and they couldn’t get rid of their stuff. One girl called and we were over there within an hour and we picked up her stuff. She came out and met the guys and she was really thankful. Her husband passed away and she was able to get rid of a lot of stuff.”

Madison County board member Helen Hawkins said the event was successful.

“Everybody was working together when I came out here,” she said. “Every township should have something like this. I’m really proud of them.”

Hawkins said she found out about the event from Kim Petzing, Madison County Planning and Development resource management coordinator.

“She told me all about it,” she said. “I knew about it, but I didn’t know they contacted them. She said I might want to come over there. That’s how I came.”

The two-day event transpired under hot and humid conditions.

“They were all working with the sweat just running off of them like you wouldn’t believe,” Hawkins said. “I love to see them clean up this township.”

Residents dropped off items such as electronics, furniture, household goods, washers and dryers, air conditioners, and lawn equipment.

“They brought the stuff,” Scholebo said. “Otherwise, it’s hard to get rid of. The biggest thing was the TVs. We take TVs and we weigh them and we charged them a certain amount of money to get rid of them. All we do is pass that money right on to the company. The county was able to set this up and take the TVs and get rid of them. That means a lot to a lot of the residents because it’s when they can get all of their TVs out of their garage when they don’t work.”

The highway commissioner said the cleanups were beneficial and they prevent items from being littered along roads, where they can leach hazardous materials into groundwater.

“It worked out good,” he said. “We kind of had a good system. We come in one way and dropped the electronics off and we dumped the other stuff and went out the other way. It was like a drive-through drop-off.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter