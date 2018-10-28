Keeping Godfrey’s heritage alive

× Expand photo by Frank Prager The Illinois Society of the War of 1812 honor guard performed presentation of the colors.

Dozens of area residents gathered Sunday to attend a dedication ceremony for a new iron fence installed around the gravesite of Benjamin Godfrey at the Godfrey City Cemetery.

Members of the Ninian Edwards Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Illinois Society of the War of 1812 participated in the event.

Godfrey was buried at the site following his death in 1862. The original fence was removed and used during a World War II drive to collect iron for the war effort. Terri Hilgendorf, chaplain of the Ninian Edwards Chapter NSDAR, was at the site one day and felt the location’s historical significance warranted more attention.

Hilgendorf says the DAR Society, along with the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 and the 1812 Society, stepped up to the needed replacement, with members donating for a new fence to be installed by Superior Fence in Cottage Hills.

Benjamin Godfrey’s legacy to this area cannot be overstated. The village of Godfrey’s namesake was a world traveler who established numerous successful enterprises, witnessed historic events and founded the village of Godfrey.

Born in Massachusetts, his adventurous spirit compelled him to run away from home at the age of nine. He crossed the ocean and lived in Ireland for nine years, working on ships there and eventually commanding his own.

The War of 1812 motivated him to return to the United States, where he studied navigation and worked on merchant ships during the war. He came to this area in the 1830s and partnered with W.S. Gilman to establish a successful warehousing business. The warehouse of Godfrey & Gilman gained fame in 1837 when it became the site of the murder of Elijah Parish Lovejoy.

Godfrey eventually accumulated 4,000 acres of land over much of modern-day Godfrey. One of his most significant activities was founding Monticello Seminary for women. The 215-acre campus was the first female seminary in the pioneer West and operated until 1971. Its buildings are now part of the Lewis and Clark Community College campus.

The dedication ceremony included a presentation of the colors by the Illinois Society of the War of 1812. The pledge of allegiance was led by John Meehan, in character portraying Benjamin Godfrey.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick provided opening remarks followed by a welcome and introduction by Paula Mattix-Wand, regent of the Ninian Edwards Chapter NSDAR. Mattix-Wand said Godfrey was a man of vision who left his mark on the Riverbend.

Robert Ridenour, state president of the Illinois Society of the War of 1812, read the obituary published at Godfrey’s death in 1862. The obituary included the observation that Godfrey “worked for the benefit of his fellow man and the advancement of the cause of Christ.”

The dedication presentation noted the newly installed fence was intended to bring back the dignity deserved by Benjamin Godfrey and his accomplishments. In her concluding remarks, Mattix-Wand noted the restored gravesite would help keep alive the blessing of residents’ local heritage.

