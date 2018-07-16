Keeping slim in the summer simmer

Perhaps you’ve already put your diet in danger. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to not let the summer barbecue and picnic predicament get the best of your waistline.

The solution is really no different than any other time of year: it comes down to a little planning.

For instance, now is the time to take advantage of local fresh vegetables at roadside stands and farmers markets. They make a great grilling alternative to the steaks, burgers and brats.

You can even add fruit to the fire.

“It enhances the flavor,” says Erin Hanley, lead clinical dietitian at OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. “Taking advantage of the fruit in the season is just a wonderful way to have something sweet at the end of the meal without going for the ice cream or, you know, things like that people tend to do in the summer.”

Another tip to not overdoing it at the backyard gathering is to have a small snack at home before you go so you’re less hungry.

You can also prepare a healthier dish to bring to the cookout.

“As long as it’s OK with the host or hostess, see if you can bring something healthy,” Hanley says.

The biggest splash you can make is not diving into the sugary drinks. Soft drink consumption increases dramatically in the summer. And diet drinks aren’t the answer.

“You just want to drink regular water as much as you can — or fruit-infused water, if you need a little flavor,” Hanley says.

Of course it’s also county fair time. While interesting, nearly no mouth-watering munchie along the midway is good for you. Hanley says splurge if you have to, but only once and then wait until next year.

