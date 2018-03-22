Keller named president of RiverBend Growth Association

GODFREY — John J. Keller has been named the new president of the RiverBend Growth Association, effective today.

Keller, of Godfrey, has been serving as interim president of RBGA since December 2017 following Monica Bristow’s resignation.

Keller has been an RBGA board member for a total of 16 years. He is a past board chairman and member of the Ambassador Committee. He is a two-time winner of the Chairman’s Award. He has 34 years of experience in banking and most recently served as regional president of Carrollton Bank in Alton from 1996 to 2016.

“We believe the right person to lead the RiverBend Growth Association is John Keller,” said John Roberts, chairman of the RBGA’s Board of Directors. “He is well-known in the Riverbend community, and he cares deeply about the progress and economic growth and development of our communities. John has a proven strong work ethic, management and leadership skills. We thank Monica for her years of distinguished service to the RiverBend Growth Association, and we welcome John to his new leadership role.”

Keller has been a longtime community volunteer. Throughout his career, he has served in volunteer leadership roles for RiverBend Growth Association, OSF St. Anthony’s Foundation, East End Improvement Association, Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, Greater Alton Community Development Corporation, American Cancer Society Mardi Gras Ball, Marquette Catholic High School, Southern Illinois Employers Association, Alton Knights of Columbus, North Alton/Godfrey Business Council, Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, Kreative Kids Learning Center, and Lockhaven Country Club.

Keller has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

“My thanks to the RiverBend Growth Association Board for the confidence they have shown in me by selecting me to lead our association,” Keller said. “I am honored to be given this opportunity. There are so many exciting developments in the Riverbend communities and so many more to come.”

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and the economic development organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a chamber of commerce, it actively promotes activities between member businesses. As an economic development organization, it works closely with state, regional, county, and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in Southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township. Its mission is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend.

