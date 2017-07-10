Kickball tournament to benefit support dog organization

COLLINSVILLE — Got Your Six Support Dogs, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder with training and provides a specially trained dog at no charge, will host a special kickball tournament 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Woodland Park.

All funds will be used to help locate and train dogs, provide housing and meet the growing demand of veterans nationwide.

The fee is $160 per team. Each team can consist of 8-11 players, at least two of which must be a former or current member of the military or a first responder.

The winning team will receive a $320 cash prize and a trophy. The second-place team will receive a $160 cash prize. The event includes music by Greg Silsby and The Rum Drum Ramblers. Food will provided by Sugarfire.

“This is a most special kickball tournament built around our former military members and first responders,” said Nicole Lanahan, executive director of Got Your Six Support Dogs. “It is a great way to honor those men and women in a fun environment, and at the same time, raise funds to support the growing needs of those who suffer from PTSD.”

“We have great track record of helping our heroes, but also have a long waiting list of veterans who wish to utilize our services,” Lanahan said. “The kickball tournament will help us raise some of the funds to increase our outreach and help improve the lives of those who served.”

To register, visit facebook.com/gotyoursixptsdsupportdogs or call (618) 530-0237.

gotyoursixsupportdogs.com

