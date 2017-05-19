Kids Day set for May 21 at Cahokia Mounds

COLLINSVILLE — Children and fun-loving adults can enjoy a day of crafts, stories and Native American skills on Sunday, May 21, at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.

The free Kids Day activities run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ancient site, just minutes from downtown St. Louis.

Activities include crafting flint arrowheads, making clay pinch pots, grinding corn and throwing spears with an atlatl spear-thrower. Children can also play Native American games and learn to identify animal pelts and tracks.

Children can get their face painted with native designs, and a storyteller will enthrall the audience with Native American tales.

Kids Day will be outside, but most activities will be moved into the Interpretive Center in case of inclement weather.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is eight miles from St. Louis in Collinsville, off Interstates 55/70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road.

The Interpretive Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and the grounds are open until dusk. There is no admission fee but a suggested donation of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students and $15 for families.

For information, call (618) 346-5160.

The site is operated by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. IHPA protects the state’s historic resources, which contribute to education, culture and the economy. IHPA sites include ancient burial mounds, forts and buildings erected by settlers, and homes connected to famous Illinoisans.

IllinoisHistory.gov

cahokiamounds.org

