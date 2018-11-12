Kindergarten students take to the ballot box

× Expand Mock election coordinator Allison Bozarth-Downing, who serves as Granite City School District 9 reading specialist and Title I teacher as well as Prather’s recycling coordinator, places an “I voted” sticker on a student after the student finished voting.

Preserving the country’s past and shaping its future were both at top of mind for voters as they visited the election booth Nov. 6. Even the youngest of voters, while not yet old enough to decide the fate of state and local leadership, made one important decision at Prather Elementary’s ballot box on Election Day this year.

Kindergartners turned out at the school’s polling place to determine who the winner would be of a school-sponsored coloring contest that highlighted the importance of recycling at home and at school. The coloring contest was open to all of the kindergarten students at Prather.

The winner, Allison Medely, received 109 votes; the runner-up received 107. In the general elections, that may have been cause for a recount. However, for this contest among candidates, no recount was needed.

“It was a close race between the first-place winner and the runner-up,” said Allison Bozarth-Downing, who coordinated the event and serves as the district’s reading specialist and Title I teacher. “This was a good example to illustrate to our students that every vote counts and that they should always exercise their right to vote.

“I held the election on Election Day because I wanted the students to vote on the same day that their parents were voting,” Bozarth-Downing said. “I am the recycling coordinator at Prather Elementary as well, and America Recycles Day is on Nov. 15. I wanted to do something in honor of both Election Day and America Recycles Day, so I thought it would be fun to combine the two different activities.”

Kindergartners turned out to cast their votes for the colored picture they liked best. Once they voted, they received a sticker similar to the sticker an adult receives after voting at the polls. The student stickers featured a patriotic star with the words “I voted” printed on them.

As coloring contest winner, Allison received a prize package of two movie passes for Granite City Cinema.

Bozarth-Downing shared one parent’s comments from the experience.

“I just think it was a great way to introduce kids to the voting process when they’re still too young to understand its importance,” Jessica Borkowski said. “It made it easier to discuss on their level.”

“When my son Avery came home and saw my ‘I voted’ sticker, he was thrilled to tell me he had too, and showed me his sticker. He said he had to choose the ‘Number One paper.’ I told him I had to choose the ‘Number One person.’ He said, ‘Good job, mommy.’ Honestly, I probably wouldn’t have even thought to discuss it with him if it hadn’t been introduced to him (at school). Shame on me,” Borkowski added.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo provided by Allison Bozarth-Downing Allison Medely, winner of the coloring contest mock election at Prather Elementary, shows off her prize package including two passes to Granite City Cinema.