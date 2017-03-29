KinderKeys classes enrolling for April 5 class

GODFREY — Children ages 5-7 can explore their piano-playing abilities during KinderKeys, a four-week group class offered through Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Preparatory division.

Classes will be at 4 p.m. each Wednesday, April 5-26, on the Godfrey campus. Early enrollment is encouraged because the class is limited to five students.

Parents don’t need to own a piano for their child; practice can be done on an inexpensive keyboard at home if no piano is available.

KinderKeys is about introducing children to music through an engaging curriculum that includes songs, games, music theory and practice assignments. This class will prepare students to read music and develop rhythm skills.

Instructor Barbara McHugh of Godfrey is teaching the class. She has taught elementary music for 27 years in the St. Louis area and her students have been selected to perform in the American Choral Directors Association national and division honor choirs.

Cost for the four classes is $60 and includes all materials.

For information or to register, call the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

For information about this class or private music lessons, call L&C Music Prep Coordinator Susan Parton Stanard at (618) 468-4732.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter