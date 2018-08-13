Kindermusik fall sessions gearing up

LCCC logo

GODFREY | Kindermusik ABC Music & Me evening classes are open and enrolling children ages 2-5 for three fall sessions beginning Sept. 5.

Kindermusik is an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music.

The first two classes, Jumping Beans, Sept. 5-26, and Join the Parade, Oct. 3-24, will be four-week sessions from 6-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. The next pair of classes, All Keyed Up, Nov. 7, 14 and 28, and Sing a Story, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, will be three-week sessions from 6-6:40 p.m. Wednesdays.

Registration fees for each session are $65. As part of the class, students and parents will receive state-of-the-art digital at-home materials for a $12 fee, which will be collected at the session’s first class.

Ellen Singh, a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, teaches the classes in the Ringhausen Music Building at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.

Singh earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

The Kindermusik curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for high-quality programs as defined by the National Institute for Early Education, and the classes align with pre-kindergarten national and state standards.

“Children have fun in the classes while learning important skills,” Singh said. “Music helps make children better learners while teaching them self-control, improving their coordination, enhancing creativity and inspiring a lifetime appreciation of music and movement.”

To enroll, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731. Visit the website for information.

