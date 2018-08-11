Klockenkemper Farmers Insurance Agency thanking teachers

× Expand Farmers Insurance Agent Jim Klockenkemper poses with teachers Angie Baumgartner and Amy Green, two recipients of the agency’s Thank America’s Teachers grants for educational materials and supplies. Teachers can pick up an application at the agency’s office, 603 W. Delmar in Alton, or call (618) 466-9535.

The James Klockenkemper Farmers Insurance Agency appreciates teachers and their personal efforts in helping students succeed, and is now taking applications for $100 grants for individual teachers.

So far, teachers Angie Baumgartner and Amy Green have been awarded a grant for educational materials and equipment.

As part of the agency’s Thank America’s Teachers campaign, Klockenkemper will award grants to three teachers from three separate schools in the area each month.

“We appreciate everything the teachers do and realize that many teachers use their own funds to buy necessary supplies for their classroom and lessons,” Klockenkemper said. “We hope to help individual teachers and schools through our funding.”

Klockenkemper owns a full-service insurance and investment agency and also provides Illinois vehicle license plates, renewals, and title work.

In the fall, Farmers Insurance is sponsoring a special nationwide contest to award teachers $2,500, and Klockenkemper said he hopes teachers, parents, and students will become involved. Additional information about this contest is forthcoming.

“Our teachers in this area, both the public and private schools, go the extra mile to help their students succeed; they deserve these awards,” he said.

Teachers can apply for the $100 grant by requesting an application at (618) 466-9535, in person at the James Klockenkemper Agency next to Walgreens in North Alton, or by emailing jklockenkemper@farmersagent.com.

Klockenkemper urges teachers to apply soon so August and September funding is fully awarded.

