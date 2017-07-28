Knights of Columbus presents scholarships

× Expand Participants in the scholarship presentation included (from left) Grand Knight Bill Ray, Teresa Barz, Jeddidiah Eggering, Taylor Cox, Jacob Jones, Ian Weir, Daniel Jones, Kellen Weir, Bridget Weeks, and scholarship committee chairman John Sapolis.

Knights of Columbus Council 6625 of Maryville at its July 24 meeting presented eight Catholic high school students each with a $625 scholarship to assist in their continued education.

Award recipients were Teresa Barz, a senior at Father McGivney Catholic High School, Maryville; Taylor Cox, a freshman at Father McGivney, Jedidiah Eggering, a senior at Marquette Catholic High School, Alton; Daniel Jones, a senior at Father McGivney; Jacob Jones, a freshman at Father McGivney; Bridget Weeks, a sophomore at Father McGivney; Ian Weir, a senior at Marquette; and Kellen Weir, a sophomore at Father McGivney.

The awards were based on dedication to the Catholic faith, service to the community, and to the four pillars of the Knights of Columbus, a national Catholic fraternal organization: charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism.

Grand Knight Bill Ray said the program is an example of the Knights’ commitment and support of Catholic education.

“The recipients are all excellent students, and we are glad to be able to support their continued Catholic high school education,” scholarship committee chairman John Sapolis said.

