Knights of Columbus teams up with bank in charitable effort

× Expand The Knights of Columbus Council 6625 donated coats to First Collinsville Bank’s Coats for Cuties program. Pictured are (from left) Steve Kassing, vice president of First Collinsville Bank and a member of Council 6625; Diana Walter, branch manager at the bank; and Grand Knight Bill Ray.

COLLINSVILLE — Knights of Columbus Council 6625 and First Collinsville Bank teamed up to provide coats for kids.

The Knights’ Coats for Kids program and the bank’s Coats for Cuties program happily meshed to provide winter warmth for children needing a new winter coat.

Carrie Stinnett, organizer of the drive for the bank, began the program to provide coats, hats, and gloves for children after her mother, a Collinsville School District teacher, made her aware of children needing winter warmth.

“We are happy and grateful to the Knights for joining in our campaign,” Stinnett said.

“Coats for Cuties has the same goal as our Coats for Kids program: getting a warm winter coat for those who need one,” said Bill Ray, Grand Knight of Council 6625 in Maryville. “The Knights have had a nationwide program for years and our council has been happy to buy two cases of coats for local distribution.”

Coats are made available from the national office of the Knights of Columbus for purchase by local councils. A case contains 12 coats in boys or girls styles and assorted sizes.

The Knights of Columbus is a national Catholic fraternal organization dedicated to the principles of charity, unity, fraternalism, and patriotism.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter