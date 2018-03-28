L&C and SIUE offer 2+2 program

EDWARDSVILLE — Lewis and Clark Community College has partnered with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to create an LC 2+2 ACS Program for college students.

This program is for students interested in starting their speech degree at LCCC and transferring to SIUE to complete their bachelor’s degree in applied communication studies.

At LCCC, students will complete their general education courses such as basic math, English, and sciences. In addition, students will complete entry-level ACS courses. The students will then transfer to SIUE to complete their final two years towards a bachelor’s degree in applied communication studies.

“This program is a seamless transition for students,” said Elizabeth Grant, speech coordinator at LCCC. “It helps them get a jump start on their degree and helps them avoid getting behind due to missed prerequisites. It is also very accommodating for non-traditional students.”

Starting at LCCC cuts overall costs of tuition by nearly one-third than students would pay if they completed their first two years at SIUE.

“Students have the opportunity to choose their path with an ACS degree. This is not just a general communication program,” said Dr. Eric Duff Wrobbel, ACS department chair. “Students decide between public relations, organizational communication or interpersonal communication.”

Not only is the LC 2+2 ACS Program less expensive, the curriculum is also already lined up for students. This ensures a bachelor’s degree in ACS upon completion.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Grant at eegrant@lc.edu or an academic adviser to learn more.

