L&C offers nurse training course

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division is offering registered nurses the opportunity to participate in the Train-the-Trainer Program.

Successful completion of the six-week course will qualify registered nurses who are licensed in Illinois to develop and teach the Basic Nursing Assistant Training Program, including the Alzheimer’s portion of the curriculum.

“Being a BNATP instructor is one of the most rewarding experiences in nursing and education,” registered nurse and CCL instructor Joyce Steber said. “Watching a student’s face light up in wonderment the first time they hear a blood pressure is amazing. Instructors shape and mold future certified nursing assistants who will provide care to our loved ones, and eventually to many of us. Quality care begins with quality education and training.”

During six weeks of online instruction, students will spend time completing readings, discussion postings and assignments. Forty contact hours will be earned, and basic computer skills are needed to complete the online portion of the course.

“There are many BNATP programs statewide actively seeking qualified nurses as instructors,” Steber said. “This includes full- and part-time employment opportunities. Completion of this training is a must for an RN in Illinois to provide instruction in a Basic Nursing Assistant Training Program.”

The required brief Blackboard training must be completed prior to starting the online component. New sessions start every Monday.

The Train-the-Trainer and Alzheimer’s portions of this course are online. The Approved Evaluator Workshop skills portion is the only face-to-face component and will require one day on campus.

“To be successful in this course, the student must be willing to read the assignments, actively participate in online discussions and complete the written assignments,” Steber said. “The discussions and assignments are done through Blackboard online. There is also the one day of required attendance for the Approved Evaluator Workshop. Self-guided practicing of the selected performance skills is required as this day includes a skills competency check. Each discussion and assignment builds on the previous ones; therefore, we want the strongest foundation possible.”

The online offering will take place from Sept. 18 to Oct. 27. The face-to-face skills workshop will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Templin Nursing Building at L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

The registration deadline is Sept. 8. To register call (618) 468-5785. Those interested can learn more at lc.edu/CCL.

