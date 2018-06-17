Lewis and Clark releases honors lists

GODFREY | Lewis and Clark Community College has released the lists of full- and part-time honors students for the Spring 2018 semester.

Students earning a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher out of a possible 4.0 are named to the president’s list. Those students earning a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.74 are recognized each semester on the dean’s list. Further requirements are listed in the college’s online catalog.

Any questions should be directed to the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.

List of honors students