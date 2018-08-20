L&C reveals new mascot, athletics logo

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services Lewis and Clark’s new mascot, Blazer, poses with a student on the first day of the fall semester.

GODFREY | It’s cute. It’s furry. It’s friendly. It’s loyal.

It’s Lewis and Clark Community College’s newest “student” — a Newfoundland mascot named Blazer.

“It’s been a while since the Trailblazers have had a mascot, but we’re excited to welcome Blazer to the family,” Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill said. “We hope this addition helps build engagement with our community, especially around Trailblazer Athletics.”

Blazer debuted Monday, Aug. 20, on the first day of the fall semester, along with a new Trailblazer Athletics logo featuring a tougher version of the fun-loving mascot.

Students arriving to the Godfrey campus to attend classes had the opportunity to meet and take selfies with Blazer, which are being posted throughout the day on the mascot’s social media accounts, @blazerthenewfie on Instagram and Twitter.

The Newfoundland breed shares a strong connection with Meriwether Lewis and William Clark — the namesakes for the school had one along on their Corps of Discovery journey.

Newfies are large working dogs, bred for their size, intelligence, strength, loyalty and calm dispositions.

“The characteristics of the breed really fit the culture of this campus, as well as the mission and values of Lewis and Clark Community College,” L&C Media Services Manager Laura Inlow said. “It has been exciting watching Blazer come to life and embody those ideals. We hope the campus and community love it as much as we do.”

Blazer will make guest appearances at special events across campus, as well as select athletics matches.

