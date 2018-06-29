L&C Veterans Club to host KSHE blood drive

GODFREY | Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and donate blood to help the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center save lives.

The L&C Veterans Club will host the Summer KSHE-95 Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 6, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 7, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on the college’s Godfrey Campus. KSHE-95 will broadcast live from campus Friday.

“We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on this great campus and community event,” said Terry Lane, L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services and Vets Club Advisor. “By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to donate and please share this information with your family and friends.”

Everyone who attempts to give blood during this drive will receive a KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive T-shirt.

Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling the Blood Center at (866) 448-3253. Donors are asked to eat and hydrate well before donating and to bring a valid photo ID.

For more information, contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5500. For more information, visit the L&C Veterans Club’s website.

