Labor historian to give presentation about Granite City

Local labor union historian Gary Gaines will present a program about steelworker unions at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

According to Gaines, steel manufacturing in Granite City was almost an accident. The Niedringhaus brothers started their business across the river, but St. Louis leaders didn’t like the factories’ noise, dirt, and smell. When it was time to expand, the brothers purchased 3,500 acres of inexpensive ground in Illinois. The area was a farming community known as Kinderhook that eventually became Granite City, named for their product, graniteware. This is the story of how they built their small enamel cookware business into a sprawling steel mill that, unfortunately, today sits partly idle.

It is also the story of how the men they hired brought their old craft guild skills and values to the job, and formed union lodges beginning in 1899. At the same time that Andrew Carnegie and other industrialists were destroying unions in their mills, the lodges flourished in Granite City. The union men, with the approval of the company that built the town, took over city government and “socialism” ruled for nearly 30 years during the city’s early history.

Presenter Gary Gaines is a lifelong Granite City area resident and a third-generation steelworker who was first hired at Granite City Steel in 1970. His grandfather Louis Madsen was a founding member of the union there. His father, an uncle; his wife, Norma; two brothers, and three cousins have been employed there. He retired in 2008 from the Security Department.

During his employment, he served in every elected position in his local union of security officers and was elected financial secretary when five local unions in the plant merged. He also served as a health and safety representative for many years and traveled to other United Steelworkers sites to train workers. Upon his retirement, he was the senior peer trainer for the entire union.

Historical society programs are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Madison County Historical Museum is closed for renovations. For information, call (618) 656-7569.

