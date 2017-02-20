Laborers union declares Rauner wrong for Illinois

WOOD RIVER — Gov. Bruce Rauner is wrong for Illinois — that was the clear message the Laborers’ International Union of North America shared with a crowd of more than 300 union members during a Feb. 15 meeting at the Wood River Moose Lodge.

“Bruce Rauner is trying to break the law in order to break unions,” Midwest Region Director Randy Harris, a Wood River native and third-generation union member, said. “The speaker of the house is the last barrier stopping Illinois from becoming a right-to-work state.”

In Illinois, unions have to represent all workers, even those who do not want to become union members. The Illinois Public Labor Relations Act gives unions the authority to collect fair share fees from non-union members who enjoy union perks. These fees cannot be used to support political candidates for office and instead cover the costs of negotiating and benefits.

As a part of his Turnaround Agenda, available at illinois.gov, Rauner indicates he wants local governments to decide whether teachers or other public employees should be required to pay fair share fees to enjoy union benefits. Essentially, his plan would allow cities and counties to create right-to-work zones.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, the Taft-Hartley Act of 1947 allows states to pass right-to-work laws that give employees the right to refrain from participating in a union, but the act does not empower specific parts of a state to do so.

The laborers union is especially opposed to Rauner’s right-to-work initiatives because the laws allow workers to opt out of paying fair share fees and, as a result, benefit from union negotiations — also known as collective bargaining — without sharing the costs.

“I want you to think of your right to bargain collectively as being just as sacred as your right to carry a gun, your right to vote and your right to free speech,” Midwest Region Researcher Anna Koeppel said. “Because people fought, bled and died to protect our collective bargaining rights. Rauner wants to eliminate the collective bargaining rights of public union employees. If you think they are not going to come after private union employees like you after that, you are wrong.”

According to the laborers union, collective bargaining agreements allow workers to earn a livable wage with good benefits, while also driving up wages for non-union employees. Union efforts would not be sustainable if people were not required to pay fair share fees, union representatives say.

Besides eradicating fair share fees, Rauner’s agenda calls for the repeal of the Illinois Prevailing Wage Law, which governs the wages a contractor is required to pay to all laborers, workers and mechanics who perform work on public projects within a certain area. Therefore, Chicago’s prevailing wage is not the same as prevailing wages downstate.

“Until Bruce Rauner was elected, Democrat and Republican governors updated the prevailing wage rates every month,” Harris said. “Under Rauner the wage rates have not been updated since July 2015. Again, Rauner is breaking the law, which requires the rates to be updated at least annually.”

Members of the laborers union feel the squeeze in Illinois, which is surrounded by right-to-work states after Missouri became the 28th state to adopt the legislation.

“We’re an island,” Membership Outreach and Education Coordinator Jim Rogal said. “Rauner called these regions ‘workplace empowerment zones,’ but this would not be the case for local employees. He tried these tactics and the state said it was illegal. Guess who paid for the lawyers on both sides? We did.”

The crowd responded with a roar of applause to Rogal’s impassioned pleas for union members to stand up to Rauner and vote for pro-union candidates, regardless of party affiliation.

“We are the driving force of the middle class,” Rogal said. “We need to stand up and tell Rauner not here. Not in our state. Not in Illinois. We need to send out the message that in 2018 you’re going to feel our power.”

Harris also called on workers to go out and discuss right-to-work laws with neighbors and friends.

“We are also fighting federal right-to-work legislation tooth and nail,” Harris said. “We have to defend against right-to-work at every level. Right now, we can fight back in Illinois and our local communities. It all starts with us talking. Be the voice that talks about these issues. We’ve got to talk to each other.”

Rauner’s press office did not respond to inquiries concerning the union’s accusations or questions about his Turnaround Agenda.

