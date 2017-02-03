Landowners can apply for watershed funding

× Expand A scene from the Upper Silver Creek Watershed.

A second sign-up period is open for landowners to apply for watershed improvement project funding in the Upper Silver Creek watershed.

The watershed is the 120,000-acre area that drains to Silver Creek above the Madison-St. Clair county line. The watershed is mostly in Madison County, but also includes areas in Macoupin and Montgomery counties.

The Upper Silver Creek Watershed Plan, developed with assistance from local watershed stakeholders, is a roadmap to addressing water quality and flooding problems in a strategic way. The plan recommends voluntary practices for individuals, communities and counties to implement across the watershed. The Illinois EPA 319 Nonpoint Source Pollution Control grant awarded to HeartLands Conservancy in 2016 is designed to help implement certain best management practices recommended in the watershed plan. HeartLands Conservancy is seeking landowners to sign up to install these best management practices, using the new funds as a cost share.

Eligible projects are grassed waterways, ponds, terraces, and water and sediment control basins. These projects will improve water quality and reduce the impacts of local or downstream flooding to some extent.

The first sign-up period in October 2016 yielded upward of 40 applications, several of which were for the same project. It is hoped this second sign-up period will attract applicants who can use the remainder of the funds towards highly effective ponds and other projects.

The grant will reimburse a portion of construction costs spent on selected projects.

Unfortunately, not all projects can be funded. Projects will be selected based on their pollutant reduction, cost, stormwater management impact and other criteria.

To find out if your property is in the watershed, view the watershed map available at heartlandsconservancy.org/uppersilvercreek.php.

This sign-up period closes Tuesday, Feb. 28.

To sign up to implement a project using these funds, fill in the application at surveymonkey.com/r/uppersilvercreek319, or fill out and mail in the application available at heartlandsconservancy.org/uppersilvercreek.php.

For information about the cost share program, contact project manager Janet Buchanan at HeartLands Conservancy at (618) 566-4451, ext. 25, or email janet.buchanan@heartlandsconservancy.org.

HeartLands Conservancy would like to thank project partners Illinois EPA, Madison County Planning and Development, the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Midwest Streams Inc. for their assistance in obtaining and supporting this program.

HeartLandsConservancy.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter