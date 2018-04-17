Landowners, farmers asked to fill out survey

× Expand Photo by HeartLands Conservancy The land adjacent to Cahokia Canal

A new survey is coming to landowners and farmers in the Cahokia Creek watersheds, which covers a large swath of western Madison County.

Madison County Planning and Development and HeartLands Conservancy created the survey to inform residents about agricultural funding programs that support land management, gather information about erosion and other issues, and identify projects landowners would like to undertake on their land.

The survey is available online. It has also been mailed to approximately 660 addresses associated with rural parcels more than 5 acres in size.

A similar survey was conducted in 2015 for the Upper Silver Creek watershed. When HeartLands subsequently received a grant from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and made funds available for installing best management practices, landowners who took the survey were first on the contact list.

“We had about 120 responses from the first Landowner-Farmer Survey,” said Janet Buchanan, project manager at HeartLands Conservancy. “Those folks were the first to get an application form for the cost share program when we had funds available to install things like grassed waterways, streambank stabilization, ponds, and other best management practices.”

The survey was created as part of the watershed planning process for the two Cahokia Creek watersheds, which is being undertaken by Madison County, HeartLands Conservancy, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Watershed planning is a way to strategically address water quality, flooding, and stormwater issues looking at landscape-scale interactions. Survey responses regarding issues on the land and in streams will also be used in the Cahokia Creek watershed planning process.

Madison County Stormwater Coordinator Steve Brendel notes this survey will be useful for supporting the recommendations in the watershed plan, and beyond.

“Watershed plans can be used to leverage funding for many different types of projects,” Brendel said. “When we have input from county landowners, we can identify where the issues are upstream that affect areas downstream and marshal support to fix them.”

For more information about the survey or the watershed plans, contact Janet Buchanan at HeartLands Conservancy at (618) 566-4451, ext. 25, or email janet.buchanan@heartlandsconservancy.org.

For updates on this project and information about other HeartLands Conservancy activities, visit the Facebook page.

