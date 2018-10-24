Lane closures set for I-55 near Edwardsville

roadwork

All lanes on Interstate 55 from Illinois 143 near Edwardsville to Illinois 140 in Hamel will be open starting Thursday. All lanes will remain open through this weekend, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting on Monday, intermittent daytime-only lane closures will be used between Illinois 143 near Edwardsville and the rest area near Hamel to complete pavement marking. No daytime lane closures will take place between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the southbound direction and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the northbound direction. The work that requires the intermittent daytime-only lane closures is expected to be completed by Thursday, Nov. 1.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

More information is available online and on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page.

